New school, new name: Te Paepae o Aotea to open in Hāwera in 2023

The new school's establishment board chair Dr Will Edwards, foreground, and kaumatua Sandy Parata, both spoke at the special Matariki Day ceremony.

The name and guiding vision for a new South Taranaki school has been revealed.

Te Paepae o Aotea will open in 2023, the result of the merger of Hāwera Intermediate and Hāwera High schools.

Changes in the town’s schooling arrangement were first mooted in 2015, after the intermediate was devastated by fire. The high school was also in need of extensive repairs.

Last year, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced a solution – a new school for Year 7-13 students would be developed on the high school’s current campus on Camberwell Rd.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff More than 100 people from the community attended an event at HÄwera High School on Matariki Day, to hear details about the new school called Te Paepae o Aotea.

On Matariki Day, more than 100 people filed into the high school’s wharenui to listen as South Taranaki kaumatua Sandy Parata invited the team behind the establishment of the new school to reveal the name, logo, accompany whaktauāki, and set of guiding values and principles.

The name Te Paepae o Aotea was gifted to the school by Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ruanui and Te Korowai o Ngāruahine.

Paepae represented the contest of ideas, search for commonalities and the lifelong pursuit of improvement and excellence.

Aotea was the name of the waka which Taranaki iwi ancestors used to travel to Aotearoa.

Establishment board chair Dr Will Edwards also said the use of Aotea was “an invitation to all students, staff, whānau and other community members to explore their own origin stories”.

Another key feature of the new school is its whakatauāki of “kia eke atu ki Taupaenui o te tangata”, or people reaching their full potential, which referenced a line in a karanga written in 1998 by Taranaki te reo expert Dr Huirangi Waikerepuru.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Te Paepae o Aotea will officially open its doors in Hāwera next year.

Edwards said Matariki was a “new beginning for the entire country” and a perfect time for details about the school to be revealed.

Te Paepae o Aotea principal Rachel Williams almost choked up with emotion in her address, as she acknowledged how excited she was to finally be able to share the details of all the work that had been taking place behind the scenes to ready the school for opening.

It is estimated 1100 students will attend the school, with enrolments due to open in term 3.

Williams, the establishment board and other members of the senior leadership team were currently working on the school uniform, prospectus and policies.

She said community consultation would be sought in early July about Te Paepae o Aotea values, principles and curriculum.

Recruitment for teachers is underway and plans to advertise for support staff were also in the pipeline, Williams said.

Hāwera Intermediate and Hāwera High Schools will officially close at the end of the year.

It was previously announced that Hāwera Intermediate staff and students will move to a part of the high school site at the beginning of term 4.