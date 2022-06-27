Taranaki's garden festival gets new name for 2023

Bryce Barnett’s company, Centuria, is the new sponsor for the Taranaki Garden Festival. His and wife Delwyn's own garden has featured in the festival multiple times.

The Taranaki Garden Festival has secured a new sponsor, along with a new name, for its 35th year.

The spring event, run by Taranaki Arts Festival Trust (Taft), will be known as the Centuria Taranaki Garden Festival for the next two years.

Centuria NZ, formerly known as Augusta Funds Management, is an established property funds manager which has been operating in New Zealand for nearly 30 years.

And Centuria NZ director Bryce Barnett has a strong connection with the 10-day festival.

He and wife Delwyn have opened their north Taranaki garden, Te Kukumara, six times, and plan to again in 2023.

“We started talking about this partnership two to three years ago, and then Covid got in the way,” Barnett said.

“It was all too hard, and now we are resurrecting it. They were looking for a partner, and it fitted.

“Because it’s been going for such a long time, [the festval] is now becoming part of the New Zealand bucket list events, so we want to be part of it.”

The festival has not had a naming partner since 2018, and Suzanne Porter, Taft chief executive, said gaining Centuria was hugely significant.

“We couldn’t present our festivals without the support of businesses and the community, so to secure a naming partner as prestigious as Centuria is major for us.

“This partnership with a major New Zealand company is extra-special to us because of the connections with Taranaki and the garden festival.”

The sponsorship funds go to the overall running of the festival, which takes place from October 28 to November 6.

Garden Festival Manager Tetsu Garnett said the funds enabled them to offer bigger and better things, especially when it came to events.

All events will be in the festival programme, which will be released on July 14.