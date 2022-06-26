CCTV shows car ramming into lawnmower shop and driver legging it

CCTV footage shows car ramming into Lawnmower Sales and Service Centre in New Plymouth

Building a makeshift door for his lawnmower shop after a driver rammed a car into the front in the early hours and ran off is not how Joseph Penberth wanted to spend his Sunday.

CCTV footage from Penberth’s security cameras shows the vehicle slamming into the Lawnmower Sales & Service Centre, in New Plymouth, at speed, shattering the glass, before the driver quickly undoes their seatbelt and sprints away.

supplied/Stuff Owner of Lawnmower Sales and Service Centre, Joseph Penberth, pictured with five-year-old daughter Isabelle, had to stay at the store all night so nothing was stolen.

Penberth was alerted to the crash at his business, on the corner of Devon St West and Blagdon Rd, by a friend at 1.15am.

When he got to the shop he said he was told by police there were only five officers on in New Plymouth, so they could not provide an officer to secure the property.

“I stayed here all night, and at six o'clock a friend came down and covered, so I could get some sleep.”

When Stuff asked police to confirm there were only five officers on and if this was a common occurrence, a police media spokesperson said they would find out the information “as a priority”.

On Sunday afternoon, Penberth was still waiting for police to follow up with him and fill out a report.

“I’m hoping someone will come and see me tomorrow,” he said. “I need a report for insurance.”

Other damage involved a lawnmower that had just been completed for one of Penberth’s clients, who had been waiting since October for parts to arrive.

Joseph Penberth/Supplied The driver crashed into the storefront shattering the glass and then sprinted away.

It was the fourth time Penberth had experienced damage to the corner buildings, which include a tattoo shop and fish and chip takeaway, and which he said was prone to car accidents.

Penberth said police told him they had clocked the driver doing 97kph around Spotswood Countdown, a 50kph area.

In a statement, police said officers signalled a car to stop after seeing it speeding on South Rd.

“The car failed to stop and police did not pursue it.”

Police said towing was arranged to remove the car from the shop, “and the job notes that a police unit was still at the scene at 2.05am, trying to sort the boarding up of the shop”.

Pepper Construction came and boarded up the shop, but Penberth said he needed a door to continue operating so was putting a temporary one in himself.

“They informed me with the aluminium crisis they wouldn't be surprised if it takes a year to replace.”

Joseph Penberth/Supplied Glass was everywhere. Penberth has insurance but says building delays could be up to a year.

He has insurance but says there will be two claims which will see him with a roughly $2000 excess.

The last time he had to replace his door, which cost $18,000, there was a six-month wait.

“I'm over it," he added. “We’re still open, though, so bring your mower in.”