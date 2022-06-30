Taranaki child and adolescent mental health services at 'breaking 'point'

A Taranaki mental health worker say the public system is at “breaking point” and some schools are turning to private practice for help with struggling students, who could otherwise wait up to two years to be seen.

A former worker at Taranaki District Health Board’s (TDHB) Children Adolescents Mental Health Service (Camhs) said the service was in disarray, with massive wait times and major issues retaining staff.

The former Camhs worker, who spoke to Stuff on condition of anonymity because it could impact their current employment, said at least 12 staff had left since September.

“I’m still angry about it because our young people are missing out.’’

In an emailed response to questions, TDHB mental health manager Wendy Langlands said Camhs currently had 263 active cases with 170 cases waiting, for a total of 433 cases.

In April there were 267 active cases and 167 waiting cases, for a total of 434.

Langlands said in the last three months four new staff had been hired, but there had been further staff turnover and the service was short 6.3 full time equivalent staff – slightly less than the 6.7 FTE the service needed in April.

Langlands said Camhs always delivered services safely and Telehealth – health care delivered using digital technology where participants may be separated by time and/or distance – was now a regular means of providing services more efficiently and within resources available.

‘’Despite the ever-increasing demand, we triage and provide services for highest need and those at risk.’’

However, the former worker said those who weren’t deemed the highest risk were missing out on vital help.

Clinical psychologist Matthew Manderson, who owns New Plymouth’s TalkingPoint clinic, said many youth had difficulty meeting the criteria to be seen by Camhs, which was why some schools were turning to private practice.

‘’Schools are approaching us in private practice because of long delays in the health care system and difficulties meeting criteria to get into the hospital.

“Some schools are reaching out because they are struggling with some children with behavioural, learning or emotional difficulties and they need help.’’

There was always a concern that the longer a problem goes untreated the worse the person presents and the harder it can be to change, he said.

‘’The evidence for early intervention is well known. The sooner we address mental health problems in a child or adult the better the outcomes.’’

