No arrests made after early morning smash and run, but mower seller 'overwhelmed' by support

CCTV footage shows car ramming into Lawnmower Sales and Service Centre in New Plymouth

A Taranaki lawnmower seller is still trying to catch up on sleep after guarding his crash-damaged store in the early hours of Sunday when he says police were too “short-staffed” to help.

What is getting Joseph Penberth through is the “overwhelming support” by those who have been offering donations, lunches, fruit from their trees, the help needed to repair the shop and more.

Stephanie Ockhuysen/Stuff Owner of Lawnmower Sales and Service Centre Joseph Penberth pictured with 5-year-old daughter Isabelle, was still feeling exhausted on Tuesday.

“I’ve been blown away,” Penberth, who owns Lawnmower Sales & Service Centre, said on Tuesday.

Police are yet to arrest anyone in relation to the Sunday morning smash, which CCTV footage shows involved a vehicle slamming into the Blagdon shop at speed and shattering the glass, before the driver sprints away.

Joseph Penberth/Supplied CCTV footage caught the crash – and the driver running away.

Prior to the crash police signalled for the car to stop, after seeing it speeding on South Rd, but it fled and was not pursued.

Penberth was made aware of the crash, on the corner of Devon St West and Blagdon Rd, by a friend at 1.15am.

He said he was met by police officers, and was told by one that they had to get into the city to help with another incident.

“I was like ‘oh man, I need to get some sleep’.”

Joseph Penberth/Supplied Glass was strewn everywhere, and some lawnmowers were damaged.

When the officer tried to leave, Penberth said he asked that he stay and make a few calls to get someone to help board up the shop, which he did.

The officer stayed until the tow truck arrived, he said.

“And that was it, he left me with the shop.”

On Sunday, police were asked questions about the incident and the number of officers working overnight Saturday.

In an emailed statement sent out Monday evening, Taranaki Area Commander Belinda Dewar said she would not reveal the number of officers working “for operation reasons”.

Dewar acknowledged the incident would have had a significant and traumatic impact on Penberth, but said she was “satisfied the attending staff in this case provided the appropriate level of service”.

Police remained on site providing support, assistance and information about how best to secure the property, she said.

Meanwhile, police continue to make inquiries to determine who was responsible and Dewar encouraged anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Police via 105 and quote file number 220626/7829.