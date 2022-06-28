Central Taranaki forestry owners will foot the bill for the damage logging trucks are doing to roads

Stratford's Puniwhakau Rd has been badly damaged by logging trucks during harvest over the last two years, and the district council is nearing adopting a fix.

A controversial charge suggested after a Taranaki council spent nearly $1.5 million repairing logging truck-damaged roads has been given the green light.

The Stratford District Council’s roading targetted rate, which will see central Taranaki forestry owners pay a share of $100,000 a year, was adopted as part of the council’s annual plan on Tuesday.

Only one councillor opposed it, but the motion was still passed, and will come into play on Friday, at the beginning of the new financial year.

It has been called “unfair” the forestry industry, which questioned why the council had not made sure its roads were up to scratch ahead of pine harvesting – which happens every 25 years.

But any form of change was welcomed by people living on roads used by logging trucks.

Jane Matthews/Stuff Ian Coombe lives on one of the district’s roads most affected by logging trucks.

Last week, Ian Coombe and Debbie Langton spoke to Stuff, as they live on Puniwhakau Rd, which is one of the most damaged, and in such poor condition their families refuse to visit.

The rate was given the tick of approval at an extraordinary meeting, which was called after council delayed the adoption of the annual plan to get “clarity” on the roading rate.

Council chief executive Sven Hanne said main point of clarification was around the number of properties that would be charged this financial year.

It moved from 29 properties to 26, after three owners provided “evidence they no longer, or never had, been used for forestry”.

The amount charged, who is charged, and other aspects of the rate could change each year, Hanne said.

“This is year one, therefore, it’s baby steps.”

Andy Jackson/Stuff The rate was first discussed five years ago, but only officially hit the council table in January. (File photo)

But councillor Rick Coplestone, who has always opposed the rate, criticised this.

“I feel as though we shouldn’t be tweaking it, saying ‘our bad’ and fixing it later,” Coplestone said. “And I feel that, yes, it will need tweaking.”

Councillor Min McKay acknowledged the rate “might upset a few people”.

“But it’s a commercial operation that is costing our ratepayers,” she said. “There was a point where we had to do something.”

The rate was first discussed around the council table, behind closed doors in a workshop, about five years ago.

In July 2019, the council reported spending nearly $1m over budget on their roads – with roading asset manager Steve Bowden saying a large portion of the costs were "attributed to the logging boom".

At the time, Bowden said introducing a roading tax was not an option for Stratford.

He said how 18 months earlier elected members had discussed it, but it was suggested if council were to impose such a rate it would only make around $15,000 extra.

However, in January this year, the rate was on the table, with councillors taking the first steps to have it introduced.

It went out for public consultation, and a number of submissions that came back critiqued the move to only now take action.

Earlier this month, the rate was again criticised by NZ Forestry director, and Taranaki regional manager, Cam Eyre, for similar reasons.

But, council forged ahead through it all.

On Tuesday, councillor Coplestone voted against the motion, but it was still passed, with councillor Grant Boyde moving the motion, and councillor Amanda Harris seconding.

“I wholeheartedly support it,” Boyde said.