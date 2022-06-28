New Plymouth District Council chief executive on leave after secret emergency meeting

New Plymouth District Council chief executive Craig Stevenson is on leave after a secret emergency meeting of councillors.

The meeting took place last week, but on Tuesday the council would not say why it took place or what was discussed.

In a statement issued on Tuesday night, a New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) spokesperson said: “The CE is currently on leave and an interim acting chief executive is in place.

“The interim acting CE is NPDC group manager engagement, Jacqueline Baker.”

Stevenson’s absence follows an emergency Zoom internet meeting that took place at 9am last Thursday, .

No agenda was put up on the New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) website at the time of the meeting.

When questioned on that day, after councillors Tony Bedford and Colin Johnston put in apologies at the Waitara Community Board, held at the same time, an NPDC spokesperson said there was no extraordinary meeting being held.

However, in the days after the emergency meeting, an agenda for it was uploaded to the council’s website, but it contained no information on what was discussed.

In response to subsequent questions, the council spokeswoman said that when first questioned she had “not been made aware of the meeting, so our response was correct at the time” it was sent.

However, there were “no details that can be released” about the meeting, she said.

Under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act, agendas are typically made available at least two full working days ahead of a meeting.

A council can exclude the public from a meeting, but the general subject of each matter to be considered must be stated.

There are provisions in the act for when standard notification requirements cannot be met.

In these cases “the local authority must cause that meeting and the general nature of business to be ‘publicly notified as soon as practicable before the meeting is to be held’ or ‘to be notified as soon as practicable on the local authority’s internet site and in any other manner that is reasonable in the circumstances’.”

The agenda for the emergency meeting said the public should be excluded because: “Terms of Reference for Investigation Subcommittee (2022) The withholding of the information is necessary to protect the privacy of natural persons, including that of deceased natural persons.”

No minutes of the emergency meeting have been put on the council’s website.