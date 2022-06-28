Another two Covid-related deaths in Taranaki, 10 people in hospital

Two more people have died with Covid-19 in Taranaki, bringing the number of deaths related to the virus in the region to 46.

On Tuesday the Ministry of Health reported 16 people had died with Covid-19 including the two people in Taranaki. The other 14 four were from the Auckland region, two were from Waikato, two were from Hawke’s Bay, one each from MidCentral, Wairarapa, Wellington, and the Southern region, and two were from Canterbury.

In the 1pm updates, the ministry releases a total number of people who have died 'with Covid' in a particular time period.

That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after.

The ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on its website.

On Tuesday there were 10 people in hospital with Covid in Taranaki and there were 251 new cases reported.