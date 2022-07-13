At least six Taranaki regional councillors intend to stand again

At least five Taranaki Regional Councillors will be standing for re-election in the upcoming elections.

More than half of Taranaki's regional councillors intend to stand again at this year’s local body elections.

This comes as Taranaki Regional Council (TRC) chairman David MacLeod and his deputy Michael Joyce announced they would not be seeking re-election in October.

Mark Dwyer/Stuff Taranaki Regional Council chairman David McLeod, right, with deputy-chairman Michael Joyce.

The pair, along with Neil Walker, were the three councillors elected to represent South Taranaki at the last election, meaning there will be at least one new face on council from the ward.

With the TRC voting to establish a Māori ward ahead of this election, one of the three seats from South Taranaki has been lost to accommodate it – a move dictated by the ratio of population to members.

READ MORE:

* Final decision closer for Māori representation on Taranaki Regional Council

* Taranaki Regional Council set to lose one South Taranaki representative with establisment of Māori ward

* Like mother like son - Taranaki and Wellington regional politics really does run in the family



Walker, who was first elected in 1998, said he would be standing again in what could be his ninth term.

With the ward dropping from three to two seats, Walker said a smooth transition was needed.

In the New Plymouth ward, David Lean, Craig Williamson, Charlotte Littlewood and Elvisa Van Der Leden have all committed to standing again, while Tom Cloke did not respond.

If elected, it would be Lean’s sixth term and he would be focused on waste management – “or in some cases the lack of it”.

“It's pretty paramount in most people’s minds, if we can use tech to literally do away with landfills.”

Littlewood said her focus was on continuing to improve the natural environment for the next generation.

While Van Der Leden had not decided on a platform, continuing the council’s positive environmental work would be a focus, she said.

Meanwhile, Williamson's aim was to make sure Taranaki continued to improve the quality of its waterways and beaches as well as to protect recreational water users.

Stratford’s sole representative on council, Matthew McDonald, confirmed he would be standing for a third term and said the biggest issue was facing changes to legislation coming through and making sure people, particularly those in the rural community, were not ignored.

In the North Taranaki ward, Mike Davey said it was too early to make a call on whether he would stand again, and fellow ward councillor Donald McIntyre did not respond.

In the coming election, 11 councillors will be voted in – two from North Taranaki, five from New Plymouth, one from Stratford, two from South Taranaki and one from the Māori ward.

Nominations open on Friday 15 July and close at noon on Friday 12 August.