Taranaki school's $23m rebuild awaiting start date two years after funding announcement

Spotswood College was one of four schools allocated a portion of $126m from a national education school rebuild programme first announced by the Government in July 2020.

A master plan is almost finished but just when Spotswood College’s $23 million rebuild will begin or end is still up in the air, despite it being first announced two years ago.

On July 3, 2020, the government announced Spotswood’s funding as part of its National Education Growth Plan, which allocated $126m to four new projects in a national school rebuild programme.

But two years on and there’s no clear idea about when it will start or how long it will take.

The school’s principal, Nicola Ngarewa, has also been told she can’t publicly speak about the rebuild yet, despite meeting with Ministry representatives on Friday, July 1.

READ MORE:

* Covid crunch: Three Taranaki high schools announce positive cases amid record daily case numbers

* Construction work on $23m Taranaki college rebuild pegged to start mid-2023

* Lessons from lockdown incorporated into school's transformation



Ngarewa said she had been pushing for public communication with the Ministry of Education and was awaiting its comment.

However, in an emailed response to questions around planning, the length of the project and its start and end date, the Ministry said little more than it did when asked similar questions in February.

“We are currently finalising the masterplan for the planned major redevelopment for the college and we anticipate commencing the next stages of design shortly. The investment in the college is expected to be phased,” the Ministry’s Sam Fowler said.

“It is too early in the project to provide an estimate for the start of construction, but at this stage we estimate appointing a main contractor in mid-2023. The funding available for the project will be reviewed as the design process progresses to support the delivery of the right outcomes for the college.”

When asked to address suggestions the project could take eight to 10 years to complete, the Ministry pointed back to the statement provided.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Nicola Ngarewa says she’s excited for construction to start but is not allowed to comment further.

As of February 2022, the redevelopment would include a new block for teaching spaces, upgrades to key infrastructure services and renovating leaky classrooms.

While Ngarewa was unable to comment on the project itself she said it would be awesome once comeplete.

“I know that it will make a huge difference for the future of teaching and learning to have state-of-the-art buildings that have been purposefully designed for modern learning.

“It will be a huge relief also for the staff, students and whānau of Spotswood College because our young people deserve the best and that’s what we are intending they will get out of this.”