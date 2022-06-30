No extra money to be spent on 'disgusting' Stratford cemetery

While the Stratford District Council will not be spending any more money on the cemetery its community asked to see “beautified”, it’s working on a fix. (File photo)

A Taranaki council has decided not to put any more money into maintaining its cemetery, which members of the community recently called a “neglected, disgusting place”.

But since having conversations with contractors, Stratford’s Kopuatama Cemetery was looking better, mayor Neil Volzke said.

“There has been an improvement,” Volzke said. “We’ve seen evidence of that.”

Last month, Shellie Anne Vesty and Debbie McKinlay spoke at a Stratford District Council annual plan heaing, after seeing the authority planned to spend $76,800 on a cemetery entrance upgrade.

“It simply wouldn’t matter if you spent $177,000 or $17 million as when you go through the gates you are still going to see a very neglected, disgusting place that needs attention,” Vesty told the hearing. “It is so very upsetting.”

She said the entire cemetery needed some “tender loving care”, as it was not looked after, often overgrown, and when it was mowed grass clippings covered the headstones.

“These are our loved ones who some have had a huge community input, like my husband – a firefighter for 28 years,” she said. “It’s like they are dumped in this place, out of sight, out of mind.”

The matter came before council in a workshop, which was closed to the public, and costs of upping the service at the cemetery were laid on the table, Volzke said this week.

Due to the meeting being behind closed doors, he could not reveal too many details, but said elected members voted to stick with the status quo.

“The view of council was the pricing we were getting from that was just too expensive,” he said. “However, we have raised the concerns with the contractor – they are aware of the issue.”

Since then, the cemetery was looking more up to scratch, Volzke said.

“Contractors were able to show us that they have bought new equipment that’s being used down there,” he said. “We have to be realistic – we’ll monitor it and do what we can to improve it over time.”