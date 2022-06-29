Nestlé buying up Taranaki honey business in health food deal

Taranaki’s Egmont Honey, set up by James Annabell, pictured, and his father, Toby, is one of the businesses owned by The Better Health Company, which Nestlé is buying.

The world's biggest food company is about to become the new owner of a Taranaki honey business.

Nestlé is buying The Better Health Company (TBHC), which owns Egmont Honey, based in Bell Block, as well as GO Healthy, and New Zealand Health Manufacturing.

Terms of the deal, which was revealed on Wednesday, have yet to be disclosed.

In a written statement, Greg Driscoll, chairman of TBHC, said its success was down to New Zealand’s reputation as a “producer of high-quality food and health products”.

TBHC has 270 staff across its businesses in Taranaki, Auckland, Wellington, Melbourne and Singapore.

Nestlé said no jobs would be affected, and the buy-up was “about enhancing the company’s growth prospects”.

“We are confident that these businesses will continue to grow and develop under the new ownership.”

Egmont Honey was founded by South Taranaki father and son Toby and James Annabell in 2015 with just one beehive.

Supplied Egmont Honey was founded in South Taranaki in 2015 by Toby Annabell and his son James.

In August 2020, The Better Health Company, which already held a 51 per cent share, took over ownership of Egmont Honey.

The sale is yet to get approval from the Overseas Investment Office which is estimated to be by the end of the year.