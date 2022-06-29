Two Covid related deaths in Taranaki, 10 people in hospital with virus

There were 204 new cases of Covid reported in Taranaki on Wednesday.

Nearly 50 people in Taranaki have died with Covid-19 since the pandemic started.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health reported another two virus-related deaths in the region, bringing the total to 48.

There were 204 new cases reported in Taranaki on Wednesday, 1079 people in the region have Covid and 10 people are in hospital with the virus.

In the 1pm updates, the ministry releases a total number of people who have died 'with Covid' in a particular time period.

That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after.

The ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on its website.