The Great Comedy Show comes to South Taranaki

South Taranaki will get to experience some of the best in New Zealand laughter this July with The Great Comedy Show.

The event, hosted annually by former Hāwera resident Ben Hurley, is coming to Eltham Town Hall on Friday July 15 and to Hāwera's TSB Hub on Saturday July 16.

This time around he is bringing Dai Henwood, one of New Zealand's best-known comedians, of 7 Days fame.

Joining the lineup will be David Correos, winner of the Billy T award in 2016, and Liv McKenzie who has been making appearances on 7 Days, The NZ International Festival of Comedy Gala, and Have you Been Paying Attention?

Tickets are $40 each or table of 10 for $350 and are available at the South Taranaki i-SITE Visitor Centre and Eltham Library Plus. Both shows start at 7.30pm with doors open from 7pm. The show is R16.