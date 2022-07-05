New Plymouth's multi-sport community hub plans changing to fit regional needs

The project manager of New Plymouth's proposed multi-sport community hub says plans for the $90 million complex continue to evolve.

Auckland-based project manager Steve Bramley said “a lot has changed” with the Tuparikino Active Community Hub project since the New Plymouth District Council gave the green light to invest $40m through its long-term plan last year.

Sport Taranaki has been charged with finding the remaining $50m.

The collaborative work involving Sport Taranaki and up to 30 key stakeholders has a key emphasis on the hub providing wellbeing and working closely to the organisation’s Taranaki Different and Better programme, which has a focus on shared governance, services and different sporting groups working more closely together.

Planning for the hub had its strongest emphasis, Bramley said, on how it could improve sport and recreation, community fitness, education and employment outcomes, as well as attracting future sports tournaments across all age spectrums.

“It’s about how best can we achieve a sustainable facility and the delivery of future recreation services,” he said.

Bramley said the project was also focussed on co-design and co-investment with mana whenua and all partner groups, including the likes of the Western Institute of Technology.

A key component of that planning was to look at how best the established sporting and recreation facilities can be integrated with those planned for the hub.

SUPPLIED A draft plan the proposed Tuparikino Active Community Hub.

That meant taking a “precinct” view of facilities around the planned racecourse site, which included the artificial turf on Hobson St, sports grounds at New Plymouth Boys’ High School and Pukekura Park and the existing TSB Stadium, as well as the international standard hockey facilities at Stratford.

As part of that, the heart of the project would be the proposed new indoor stadium.

“Everything we are doing is underpinned by 30-year financial modelling,” he said.

Original timelines had also changed with the construction of new artificial turfs at the racecourse now pencilled in for late 2023 with the indoor hub, subject to funding, due to start in late 2024.

“You are effectively looking at a two-year build from there,” he said.

Despite inflationary pressure, Bramley remained confident costs were manageable.

“The reality is from 2020, when this project was costed, to when we were looking to build in 2024, whichever way you look at it, you have a 20% escalation in costs which is really real,” he said.

“We just have to keep looking really smartly at what we are doing and really make sure we deliver quality outcomes that are effective.”