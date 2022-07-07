'Hello, is that the principal? Would you like 192,000 free paper towels?'

Manukorihi Intermediate School is one of seven schools that received 1.4 million paper towels which will save the school $5000. Levi Cooper, 12 and Taylah Atkinson Kingi, 12, are pictured.

Taranaki principal Fiona Low was starting her working week as usual when the office phone rang and a man asked her if her school wanted 192,000 paper towels free of charge.

Despite first thinking it was probably a sales pitch, the office team at Manukorihi Intermediate school in Waitara found themselves accepting the offer, and then thinking no more about it.

That is, until a few weeks later when the first few boxes arrived, each containing 4000 paper towels.

Low later discovered the Waitara school was one of seven in the region to receive a pallet of 48 boxes free of charge.

“The amount of spam and calls we get since Covid, with businesses trying to sell you something,” Low said.

“But anytime anyone can offer anything like this is awesome because our money can go back into our kids, and that’s where our money should be spent.”

There are 265 students enrolled at the school, meaning the paper towels will last roughly two to three years – and save a whopping $5000.

Low said the money would be spent wisely as the school was struggling with staff sickness and needing to pay relief teachers to help out.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff

“I could hire a teacher aide for 203 hours with that money, which is awesome.

“We’ve been spending our money on support staff, so 203 hours is like full-time for two terms, or we could split that over the whole year.”

Other schools that received paper towel pallets last week included Waitara East School, Marfell Community School, Hurirangi School, St Josephs Waitara, Te Pipinga Kakaro Nui Rangitea School and Waitara Central School.

The two responsible for the mystery paper towel delivery were 24-year-old James Toomey and 27-year-old Darby Judd, who both work for New Plymouth-based Cleanline Tasman, which supplies workwear, PPE, safety gear and hygiene and cleaning products to businesses.

Toomey and Judd were having a conversation in their smoko room around the rising cost of living.

The following day they met with co-workers and drafted ideas on how they could help in the community.

Within the day, Toomey contacted seven different schools offering each a share of 1.2 million free paper towels, and the next week the first truckload of pallets was delivered.

“It wasn’t some marketing plan, it just stemmed off a conversation," Judd said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff James Toomey and Darby Judd drafter their idea of donating 1.4million paper towels to schools after a conversation in the smoko room.

“This isn’t something we have an agenda behind and if other businesses want to chip in, that would be awesome.”

Toomey said despite one school thinking it was a sales pitch and hanging up, it was the easiest seven pallets he had moved.

“I realised how much this category costs those schools and it's a necessary evil; it’s a product you have to dry your hands and keep hygienic,” Toomey said.

“It’s better now that they can use that money that they would have had to have spent on this category, they can now put it into helping the kids elsewhere which will take pressure off all corners of the problem.”