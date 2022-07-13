Taranaki great-grandmother loses eye after delays in surgery

Shirley Bielawski, 82, has been let down by the health system and has lost her left eye as a result.

Shirley Bielawski is 82 and is coming to terms with living with one eye.

Her family say her eye might have been saved if she had been able to get surgery for a rare, aggressive form of cancer sooner.

While son Phil says while health professionals on the ground are ‘’brilliant’’, the health system – which is in the midst of a major shakeup while dealing with Covid-19, flu and staff shortages – is a ‘’bloody nightmare”.

‘’It feels like we have a ‘third-world’ health system in Taranaki at the moment.’’

His mother is finding learning to live with only one eye very confronting.

‘’I saw what it looks like without the bandage and it really threw me,’’ Shirley said.

‘’The bandage is staying on until they get something sorted for my eye. I can’t handle it. It’s hard to get used to and makes me feel like I don’t want to be out in public.’’

Shirley had to go to Hamilton for the June 15 eye surgery and she will now need radiation treatment, which will mean several 384-kilometre round trips to Palmerston North from her home in the central Taranaki town of Stratford.

Health Minister Andrew Little said Taranaki is set to get a multi-million dollar linear accelerator (LINAC) in mid-2024, which will enable Taranaki residents to get radiation treatment in New Plymouth.

But that is too late for the great-grandmother, who is no stranger to going outside the region for treatment.

A couple of years ago, a shortage of Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) surgeons in Taranaki meant that she had to travel to Palmerston North nine times for treatment for a throat problem that saw her weight drop to about 48kg.

Family members had to take time off work and stay in a motel to support her.

Now medical professionals are saying the problem, which has not improved, was not in her throat and may be a hernia. She is hoping that it can be dealt with in New Plymouth.

Phil Bielawski said breakdowns in communication between the then Taranaki and Mid Central district health boards had the family running from ‘’pillar to post”.

‘’They told me their systems didn’t communicate very well.”

His mother’s latest health scare began as a pimple under her eye and she decided to have it dealt with privately.

A doctor carried out a biopsy, but it was too close to her eye for him to treat further and Shirley was sent back into the public health system.

‘’The growth was cut out in January,” Shirley said. “But it turned out it was a rare and very nasty cancer. I thought what the heck? It looks like they read the biopsy wrong.”

Phil said his mother was then booked in for surgery in Hamilton.

“We’d booked a motel then they cancelled it. They wanted more scans. That was at least six weeks before she finally had the operation. The doctor apologised and said he couldn’t get her into theatre any quicker.”

But by then it was too late to save her eye.

Shirley said the system had let her down. Twice.

‘’It’s frustrating these things keep happening,” she said. “But at the end of the day I’m still here.”

District Health Boards were replaced by Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand on July 1, and Health Minister Andrew Little said under the new system people may still be required to travel outside the region to get treatment.

But if there is a demand specialists may be brought to Taranaki.

Little said the new system would make things a lot easier.

Te Whatu Ora Taranaki acting chief operating officer Katy Sheffield said they did not discuss individual patient cases, regardless of a patient privacy waiver.

In a statement, Sheffield said the Taranaki ENT service was affected by “ongoing workforce shortages” and was “prioritising urgent time-critical services”.

“We have been working hard to recruit more specialists to meet demand.”