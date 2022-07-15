Stratford's King's Theatre looks to Scotland for its film shows

Stratford’s King’s Theatre may have been operating in the central Taranaki town since New Year's Eve 1917, but its movies are now run from Scotland.

Between two large projectors, which would have run the film reels back in the day, sits a new digital projector and a large computer, programmed and run by INDY Cinema Group in Scotland.

And while its old projectors are now quaint relics, the recent renovations at TET King’s Theatre have brought back some of the elegance of the past.

The theatre has a new screen, acoustic curtains and a new paint job. This comes two years after the cinema received a new sound system and new carpeting.

READ MORE:

* New Plymouth grandmother lobbying for immediate reintroduction of fluoride back into district's supply

* A Taranaki primary school doing its part to help emergency services

* New Plymouth's multi-sport community hub plans changing to fit regional needs



The Taranaki Electricity Trust (TET) gave grants of $126,000 for replacing the sound system, $29,000 for new carpet, $54,000 for a new screen and hoist system and $41,000 for the acoustic curtains.

And volunteers did the hard yards to get the job finished.

The old screen came from the Mayfair in New Plymouth about 30 years ago, volunteer Tony ‘Baz’ Gordon said.

‘’I don’t know how long the Mayfair had it before then.’’

LISA BURD/Stuff King’s Theatre bills itself as the “birthplace of the Talkies in New Zealand”.

Gordon and another volunteer, Gary Hann, spent eight hours a day painting for two weeks, saving thousands of dollars.

‘’We looked at the colours that were on the outside. They’re what I call regal colours - burgundy, gold and navy, and we carried it right through.’’

He has also added little touches like rubbish bins made out of recycled rimu and new frames around old, iconic posters.

‘’We wanted to retain the old charm,’’ he said.

Gordon’s partner, Patsy Commerford, wouldn’t comment on how many hours each week the couple spent volunteering at the theatre, something they’ve been doing for about eight years.

‘’Don’t go to an AGM unless you want to be on a committee,’’ she said by way of explanation of how she became involved with the Stratford District Theatre Trust.

Commerford bags lollies while watching TV, and washes the polar fleeces, which the kids love wrapping themselves in while watching movies.

‘’It does get cold in here,’’ she said, explaining she came up with the idea for the fleeces after observing her grandchildren wrapping themselves in blankets while ‘’watching the telly”.

LISA BURD/Stuff A modern computer that now shows the movies sits between two old time projectors.

All the workers at the theatre – ushers, ticket sellers, those who sell the food – are volunteers, she said.

‘’We have one paid person who works 10 hours a week. Her job is to liaise with INDY and put movies into the computer.’’

When the theatre was built, in 1917, it cost 7134 NZ pounds more than $NZD 1.9 million in today’s money.

The first film shown was Madcap Madge, a silent comedy drama. All proceeds were donated to wounded soldiers from World War I.

The King’s was the first cinema in the Southern Hemisphere to screen ‘talkies’ – films with pictures and sound beginning in 1929.

Technology has moved on a bit since then, but audiences still come.

Top Gun: Maverick attracted around 40 viewers a screening, Commerford said.

‘’For Downtown Abbey we got about 67. If we get 40 to 50 people we’re happy. Interest in movies went down and all of a sudden it’s picked up again.’’

Stratford District Theatre Trust chairperson Jason Kowalewski said they are work towards creating a viable business case to earthquake strengthen and redevelop the historic building.