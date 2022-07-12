Weather warning for Taranaki drivers; State Highway 3 potholes causing problems

Drivers are being asked to take extra care on Tuesday, with MetService issuing a heavy rain warning and strong wind watch for Taranaki Maunga until 11am.

Between 80-120mm of rainfall is expected, with peak rates of 15 to 25mm an hour.

The wet weather is likely to exacerbate pothole problems on SH3 between New Plymouth and Stratford.

At least ten potholes were counted at Tariki on Monday, and drivers have been taking to social media to complain about vehicle damage.

READ MORE:

* Police share pothole concerns with Ashburton council staff

* A new foundation for Taranaki highways not a cheap fix

* The Covid-19 effect on Taranaki's highways



Jaclyn Hankin, Waka Kotahi regional manager of maintenance and operations, said the transport agency was aware of the potholes, which were "more common in the wetter, winter months".

Waka Kotahi staff had identified a problem of reoccurring potholes near the Tariki underpass and "have arranged a geotechnical assessment to investigate and determine the underlying issue so we can develop a long-term solution".

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Some suggested sending car bills to NZTA.

Hankin said Waka Kotahi's patrol crews had been working "around the clock" to repair damage after last week's severe weather.

She said crews were filling in potholes at Tariki on Monday and would continue today "and we're working on programming some more substantial repairs with asphalt".

”Our contractor undertakes regular temporary pothole repairs during winter, followed by permanent repairs in summer when conditions are warm and dry. Repairing potholes, even temporarily, helps ensure the safety of everyone who uses the road.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Waka Kotahi Regional Manager Maintenance and Operations, Jaclyn Hankin said water does to roads what sugar does to your teeth.

Rainfall coupled with volcanic ground conditions, particularly around the mountain, makes it challenging to keep water out of the road, Hankin said.

"Once water gets into the road it has a significant impact, causing the road to become saturated resulting in potholes and wider failures."

Hankin said people should contact their insurer where any damage has occurred as Waka Kotahi is not normally responsible for damage that may occur while driving a state highway.