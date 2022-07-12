Mark Hooper appointed to Federated Farmers board

Taranaki Federated Farmers president Mark Hooper has been elected on to the national board.

Taranaki Federated Farmers’ president Mark Hooper now has a seat on the national board after being elected at the association’s annual general meeting.

The Lepperton dairy farmer, who has been the Taranaki president since 2019, had been elected vice-chairman of the national dairy executive the previous day, a position he had to resign from after his election to the Federated Farmers’ board.

Hooper is joined on the board by two other new members, new dairy chair Richard McIntyre and fellow “at large” member Sandra Faulkner.

He will sit for the first time on the board on Wednesday with each member to find out what portfolio they will be given by president Andrew Hoggard.

Although he does not know what will be assigned to him, Hooper said he had campaigned for his position with a focus on the environment, an area where he had done a lot of work at a provincial level.

He said the national board member’s position would be a “big commitment” and he expected it would take up to three days a week of his time.

At this stage, Hooper intends to continue in his role of president of the Taranaki branch, although the executive might look at introducing a co-president position.

No one he has spoken to has a clear recollection of the last Taranaki representative to sit on the board of Federated Farmers.

While he was looking forward to the challenge the role would bring, he said it was important to acknowledge the work done by the outgoing board members – Chris Lewis, Chris Allen and vice-president Karen Williams.