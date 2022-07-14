State Highway 3 potholes 60km apart blamed for crashes that saw two motorcyclists from the same ride hospitalised

With wet weather setting in Taranaki’s main highway has become riddled with potholes. (file photo)

Waka Kotahi contractors are working round the clock to fix potholes on the highway network, but it's come too late for two motorcyclists injured on a Saturday ride through Taranaki.

Daryn Nevin is off work for more than a month with fractured vertebrae, broken ribs and a large metal plate in his neck after crashing on July 2.

Nevin was riding his 2018 Harley-Davidson Breakout around a corner of State Highway 3 near Kakaramea, South Taranaki, when he hit a 400mm by 400mm pothole.

It threw him off balance and left him with two choices – head straight for a power pole, or for a hedge.

He chose the hedge. But his bike, then his head hit a strainer post in the hedge, leaving him with fractured vertebrae and broken ribs.

Earlier in the day another motorcyclist who was part of the same group ride as Nevin also ended up in hospital after hitting a pothole about 60km north, near Tariki, a known hot spot for the holes.

His daughter Nicole Heron understands that rider is still in Waikato Hospital.

After crashing, Nevin was driven to Hawera Hospital, then transferred to Taranaki Base for a night, before being flown to Waikato Hospital where he underwent a spinal fusion operation.

After five days of not being allowed to get up he was transferred back to Taranaki Base Hospital, before being discharged on Monday.

Now the farmer and sawmill foreman is off work until the end of August, will have to undergo physio and wear a brace for his spine for the next 12 weeks.

His bike is currently being assessed to see whether it's a write-off.

supplied/Stuff Nicole Heron spotted a pothole at the same corner her father crashed on in a Google Maps photo from 2021.

Heron said they’d been emailing Waka Kotahi and had made a complaint about the specific corner her father had crashed on.

“It was fixed within a couple of days, but it's ridiculous it took an actual complaint to have it fixed, it could have been a worse crash,” Heron said.

She’d brought up the corner on Google Maps to show someone where it had happened and noticed there was also a pothole on the corner in the photo, which was taken in 2021, Heron said.

Driving from Wellington, where she lives, Heron said she knew the moment she was in Taranaki because of how bad the roads were.

“For me, it's almost like Taranaki's a forgotten place, living down Wellington you never see roads in this state, as soon as there's some kind of erosion or anything it's fixed within the week.”

Waka Kotahi manager Jaclyn Hankin said she was sorry to hear of the crash and wished Nevin a full and quick recovery.

“We have been, and continue to be, in touch with Mr Nevin’s family.”

Waka Kotahi crews had temporarily repaired the pothole in question last week and made a permanent asphalt repair on Monday, Hankin said.

“In order to address the increasing pothole issue due to winter weather, our contractors have in the last week started undertaking 24/7 pothole repairs.

Hankin said the recent wet weather had been a problem, as water did to roads what sugar does to your teeth – it causes road surfaces to decay and potholes to form.

“Waka Kotahi is committed to improving the condition of the Taranaki State Highway network, and we acknowledge that there is lot of work to do.”

The pothole issues are being felt elsewhere in the country too.

Earlier this week a Hamilton couple's trip to Auckland took an unexpected and frustrating bump when they drove over a pothole, damaging their tyres.