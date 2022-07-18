Sister of man murdered in Taranaki makes impassioned plea from her UK home

Adrian Humphreys’ sister is begging those with information about who killed her brother to come forward.

The sister of a man killed at a remote Taranaki campground has made an impassioned plea for information to help catch his killer.

Taresa Keatley travelled to New Zealand following the murder of her brother, Adrian Humphreys, who was found dead at Bushlands Campground in Tāngārakau at daybreak on May 7.

She returned to her home in the United Kingdom following his funeral, taking her brother’s ashes back to their parents.

Police launched a homicide investigation after the discovery of his body but have yet to say how he died.

“This has been a very distressing and difficult time for the family not knowing who did this and why this awful act occurred to Adrian in such a remote, and we thought safe, country,” Keatley said from the United Kingdom through a police media release.

“We as a family reach out to those in New Zealand, who may know or who may have seen something, no matter how small, leading up to this horrendous act which took the life of my brother and my parents’ son.

“We beg you to come forward and contact the police as a matter of urgency, so that other families do not go through what we have. Hopefully preventing this from happening again and that Adrian did not die in vain without getting justice.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The Tāngārakau campground where Adrian Humphreys’ body was found.

The campground, in one of the most isolated parts of the country, is reached along State Highway 43, the Forgotten World Highway, and is a two-and-a-half hour drive from New Plymouth.

Police have maintained a presence in the area since and the officer in charge of the investigation, Detective Senior Sergeant Gerard Bouterey, insisted they were making progress.

“Locals will have noticed that the Police National Dive Squad and specialist search teams have been in the area recently,” he said via a statement.

“And while I can’t disclose what they were tasked with searching for, what I can say is we are making strong progress, and we now have a clear understanding of what occurred.”

Police continue to keep Mr Humphreys’ family up to date with progress.

“His family are seeking justice and want those responsible held to account,” he said.

“We hope to be able to advise them soon that we are at that stage."

Police believe those involved in his death have told others about what happened.

“This is a large burden to bear, and we encourage those holding this information to come forward and speak with us,” Bouterey added.

Anyone who can help is asked to call the dedicated phone number for this case, 0800 287 453.