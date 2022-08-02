Waiting times at Taranaki hospital emergency departments among the worst in the country

The emergency department at Taranaki Base Hospital saw 34,583 patients in 2022.

Waiting times at Taranaki emergency departments are among the worst in the country, with more than one in five people waiting at least six hours for treatment.

In the three months to the end of March, the proportion of people admitted, discharged or transferred from the emergency department within six hours of arrival fell to 78.5 per cent, according to figures released by the Parliamentary Library.

Barbara Kuriger, National MP for Taranaki-King Country, said the figure was down from 92.2 per cent in the three months to September 2017, when National was in power.

“If more than one in five people going to the emergency department has to wait at least six hours for treatment, that is a sure sign that the system is not coping. When ED waiting times are unbearable, people simply leave – sometimes with tragic consequences.’’

During the first three months of 2022, 10,673 patients presented to Base and Hāwera hospitals emergency departments, said Katy Sheffield, interim chief operating officer of Te Whatu Ora Taranaki, which has now replaced the Taranaki District Health Board.

‘’For non-serious presentations, the wait time to be seen at ED can be four to six hours.’’

Each patient seen is triaged according to the severity of their condition, she said.

Out of the 140 patients who were Triage 1, which is life–threatening, all were seen immediately.

Triage 2 are meant to be seen within 10 minutes and 80% were, Sheffield said.

And 75% of the Triage 3 patients were seen within the expected 30 minutes, 70% of triage 4 patients were seen within an hour, and 70% of triage 5 patients within two hours.

‘’Taking an average across all triage levels of meeting the six-hour timeframe threshold for patients being admitted, discharged or transferred from the emergency department, Taranaki Base hospital achieved 71% of the required target while Hāwera achieved 98.5%,’’ Sheffield said.

Combining both emergency department percentages, the average was 78.7% of patients seen by a doctor and admitted or discharged home within the six-hour threshold.

Te Whatu Ora Taranaki emergency department clinical nurse manager Therese Manning said, while there had not been much change to the number of presentations to ED in the last five years, the acuity of the patients is higher.

‘’This means we are seeing patients presenting with more severe illnesses and injuries.’’

So there are more Stat 2 and 3 patients that need to be seen within 10 minutes of arriving.

This demonstrates patients are more unwell and therefore likely to stay in hospital longer, Manning said in an emailed statement.

Emergency departments around the country are under the pump. In some cases, they are seeing record numbers of patients.

Taranaki Base Hospital’s ED, which last year saw 34,583 patients, sees 710 patients per week, with 200 coming in on weekends.

Sunday is the busiest day, often with more than 100 presentations.

‘’Approximately 10% of ED presentations are for non-urgent issues,’’ Manning said. ‘’There hasn’t been any significant change to that percentage over the last five years.’’

The number of patients visiting Taranaki EDs in June was up by 20 a week from January.

In June, a woman died of a brain haemorrhage after leaving Middlemore Hospital’s emergency department because of long waits.