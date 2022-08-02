Facing Giants: Sellout crowd expected for final Airs home game

American import Shaun Willet lines up a dunk. The Taranaki Airs play their final home game this Thursday at the TSB Stadium.

The Taranaki Airs are playing for a place in history in their final home game on Thursday night and a sellout crowd is expected for the top of the table clash.

While the Airs have already qualified for the playoffs, a win against the Nelson Giants would secure a top two position on the ladder and an automatic spot in the semifinals.

And if the Giants lose to the Wellington Saints on Tuesday night, then Thursday’s game will decide who tops the ladder ahead of the playoffs, Airs manager Mitchell Langton said.

The team is hoping it will be the first sellout game in the club’s history. Already about half of the 2200 seats available for the 7:30pm match at TSB Stadium have been taken up, he said.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Javonte Douglas celebrates a win against the Wellington Saints earlier in the year. The Airs will be hoping the Saints can beat the Nelson Giants on Tuesday night, making their game on Thursday a decider on who takes the top spot going into the playoffs. (file photo)

“People need to get in early and purchase their tickets ahead of time, so they don’t have to wait in line. It’s going to sell out.”

Langton said there was a special player introduction planned for the evening and the player awards would be handed out after the game.

“I don’t want to give too much away but we’re doing some exciting stuff to intro the players.”

Andy MacDonald / Stuff Anthony Hilliard and Shaun Willett are two of the three import players blazing up the basketball court and creating a buzz around the Taranaki Airs, who are climbing up the Sals NBL points table.

Already the season has become a rags-to-riches success story, going from the bottom of the pack to title contention.

The three American imports, Anthony Hilliard, 36, and Javonte Douglas, 29, and Shaun Willet, 25, have helped the team to reach dizzying heights.

Langton said the stats this year were “crazy”.

“We’ve got more points this year than 2021, 2019 and 2018 put together.’’

Because of Covid the 2020 season was shorter and in a different format.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Anthony Hilliard has been one of the tournament’s stars and is the league leader for average points per game. (file photo)

It’s a great story considering the Airs didn’t know if they could field a team in 2020 and had to go cap in hand to the public to ask for funds.

But Langton said the team weren’t getting ahead of themselves as there was still “work to do”.

While excited for their final home game, the ultimate goal is to walk away with the title.

The playoffs will be held at Auckland’s Eventfinda Stadium over four nights from August 10 to 13, with the top two finishers moving straight into the semifinals and the next four teams playing for the other two spots in the semis.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Hilliard and Willett have been lighting up the NBL with the Airs this season, with the team netting more points this year than 2021, 2019 and 2018 put together.

Should the Airs lose on Thursday and the Auckland Tuatara, who currently sit in third, beat the Saints on Saturday then the two teams will be tied for second place on the table.

However, due to points, the Tuatara will qualify second and the Airs will play in one of the other matches to try and get a semifinal spot.

According to the Airs website the team’s best results in the NBL were third places in 1988, 1991 and 1992. Player Willie Banks was named NBL MVP in 2004.

“Everyone is excited for the opportunity to play in the playoffs, but the job’s not done,” Langton said.

“The plan isn’t to just fill a spot it’s to win it. To try and take it out.”

Tickets are available online at ticketek.co.nz