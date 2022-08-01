Australian-listed company seeks to buy would-be Taranaki iron sand miner

Trans-Tasman Resources Limited propose to mine sand in an area in the South Taranaki Bight.

The battle over whether iron sand can be mined from the coast of South Taranaki will now involve an Australian gold and silver mining company.

ASX-listed Manuka Resources (MKR) has entered into an agreement to acquire Trans Tasman Resources (TTR), subject to shareholder approval.

The cashless purchase would see MKR issue approximately 180,000,000 shares to TTR shareholders, valuing TTR at around NZD$50m, which would allow MKR to raise new capital.

Founded in 2007, TTR has been working for years to get consent to mine millions of tonnes of iron-ore in the South Taranaki Bight.

In a statement, Manuka said its vision for the South Taranaki Bight is to initially recover five million tonnes of iron ore concentrate per annum over a 20-year mine life.

Manuka is a gold and silver producer operating in Australia’s Cobar Basin and valued at $A45m.

In order to bring the project into production, Manuka plans to engage with global steel mills and continue to work with parties that have expressed interest in being involved.

Trans Tasman Resources’ first attempt seeking the necessary consents to mine in the South Taranaki Bight was rejected by the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) in 2013, but a follow-up application three years later was successful.

However, court action followed involving several parties, including Kiwis Against Seabed Mining and Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ruanui, and that decision was ultimately overturned.

Following a High Court ruling, the EPA is now in the process of establishing a new decision-making committee to reconsider TTR’s application.

In its statement to ASX, Manuka said TTR expected its application to mine would be approved by the EPA early next year.

“TTR believes it meets the tests as laid down by the Supreme Court and does not anticipate further scope to challenge the re-grant of the consents," the Manuka statement said.

New Plymouth businessman Philip Brown, whose company STB Offshore, controlled by himself and Barry Upson, is one of the largest independent shareholders in Trans-Tasman Resources, said the economic benefits to the Taranaki region and New Zealand were significant.

“The project is a world-class vanadium rich titomagnetite iron sands deposit and to date, TTR has invested approximately $85m into the project and continues to pursue its marine consents to enable the project to commence,” Brown said in a written statement.

He expected the project to both directly and indirectly employ up to 1600 people, have annual operating expenses of $350m and yearly export earnings of more than $1b.

“This is a significant and much-needed project for the Taranaki region and also for the New Zealand economy as we recover from the global pandemic with the creation of hundreds of jobs, the generation of government royalties and a massive boost to export earnings that will be derived in due course."

Current TTR executive chairman Alan Eggers and director John Seton would join the Manuka board.

The iron sand mining project has been staunchly opposed by parties including Ngāti Ruanui rangatira and Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, who led a successful fight against the mining proposal.

In June, Ngarewa Packer travelled to Lisbon, Portugal for the United Nations Oceans Conference, in a bid to build an international coalition against deep sea mining.

Ngarewa-Packer has been approached for comment.