Police appeal for information on New Plymouth homicide

Police concluded the scene examinations on New Plymouth’s South Rd at the weekend.

Police have made a public appeal for information as they try and solve the homicide of a young Taranaki man.

Rei Joseph Tumatauinga Maihi Marshall, 23, of Okato, died at Taranaki Base Hospital as a result of his injuries on Wednesday night.

Police have not revealed what injuries Marshall received, but it is believed he had suffered what were ultimately fatal stab wounds.

His body was released to his family at the weekend following a post-mortem examination.

READ MORE:

* Victims of Hāwera alleged double homicide were a father and son

* Manhunt after new mother found dead in Invercargill motel room

* Invercargill police appeal for sightings of unusual activity near Dunns Rd in murder investigation



Detective senior sergeant Gerard Bouterey has asked anyone who has dash cam coverage along South Rd between Spotswood College and Blagdon Rd between 4pm and 7.15pm on Wednesday to contact them.

He said police were also looking to find any witnesses who were travelling along the same stretch of South Rd between 6.45pm and 7.15pm who might have seen any unusual activity.

“In particular, we are keen to hear from anyone who was flagged down or stopped by people standing on the road, or anyone who saw vehicles driving erratically,” he said.

Anyone who could help have been asked to call 0800 287 453, which is a dedicated number for the investigation.

Meanwhile, members of Marshall’s family expressed their gratitude via social media to those who had supported them since his death.

“As we come to ending our first day of Rei being home we would like to take a moment and mihi to all those that have given, shown in any form and gesture whether it be kai, message, presence, awhi, tautoko, koha, anything and everything we are extremely grateful for all the aroha that has been given to our whānau as we navigate our way through this,” his sister Cheryse McLachlan said.

“The passing of Rei has been extremely hard to deal with and we’ve been shown nothing but love and respect and for that we are all so grateful.”

A tangi for Marshall was expected to take place in Raglan.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Armed police guarded a South Rd address in New Plymouth last week.

There were no updates about the investigation provided by police at the weekend and the scene of most interest on South Rd was no longer cordoned off on Sunday.

Although police have yet to confirm there was a gang element involved in his killing, Marshall was believed to be a member of Uru Taha.

Marshall’s death was the fifth homicide investigation launched in Taranaki this year and followed the discovery of Jacob Ramsay’s body on an Oaonui farm four days earlier on July 31.

Two men have been charged with his alleged murder and are due to appear in the High Court at New Plymouth on August 19.