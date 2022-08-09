New Plymouth parking warden's car rammed off road

A New Plymouth District Council parking warden's car was deliberately rammed in the city on Monday.

A ticket has turned into a likely bill for thousands of dollars and a day in court for a man who allegedly rammed a New Plymouth parking warden’s car off the road.

The drama started at lunchtime on Monday when police were called to the New Plymouth District Council Civic Centre after a man allegedly threatened staff over a parking ticket he had received.

A police spokesperson said the man had driven from the Liardet St site before they arrived, but not before he had smashed a window.

Police then received a call that a man had rammed a parked car on Queen St near the intersection with St Aubyn St, one kilometre from the Civic Centre.

That car was a council parking warden’s vehicle, and it appeared to have been repeatedly rammed, causing significant damage to its side and back while leaving debris strewn across the street and footpath.

Police said the man had left before they arrived.

However, a 27-year-old later turned himself in at the police station where he was charged with wilful damage and assault.

He is due to appear in court on Wednesday.

A New Plymouth District Council spokeswoman confirmed what had happened but said they were limited in what they could say because the matter was before the court.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff A New Plymouth District Council parking warden's car was rammed at this busy New Plymouth intersection on Monday.

Compliance lead Cheryl Gazley said the parking warden was shaken, but not injured, although the vehicle was extensively damaged.

Gazley said the incident was part of an increase in customer aggression towards staff across the organisation, including verbal and threatening behaviour.

“Our team work hard to serve our residents, they’re just trying to do their jobs and have feelings too, so aggressive behaviour towards them is something we won’t tolerate,” she said.

“Staff are trained in dealing with aggressive customers, cameras are on our parking wardens, and we have a range of plans in place to manage unsavoury behaviour.”