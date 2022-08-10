Man alleged to have rammed New Plymouth parking warden's car appears in court

A New Plymouth District Council parking warden's car was significantly damaged after an incident on Monday.

A man charged after a New Plymouth parking warden’s car was allegedly rammed earlier this week has made his first appearance in court.

The 27-year-old is facing charges of wilful damage and assault with intent to injure in relation to an incident which began at the New Plymouth District Council Civic Centre on Liardet St.

The man is alleged to have rammed a parking warden’s car on August 8. The NPDC-owned vehicle was left with significant damage.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff The man accused of deliberately ramming a parking warden’s car has made a first appearance in the New Plymouth District Court. (File Photo)

Prior to that, it is alleged he abused council staff at the Civic Centre and smashed a window.

He was arrested by police after handing himself in.

The first call of the case was held in the New Plymouth District Court on Wednesday, and he is due to reappear next on August 31.