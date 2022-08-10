Hearing begins in second attempt to get New Plymouth cool store development over the line

A two-day hearing where a group of New Plymouth businessmen are trying to change the Proposed District Plan to allow for their former cool stores development kicked off on Wednesday.

New Plymouth city planners have no vision about what the Ngāmotu Beach waterfront could be and the opportunities it presents, according to the lawyer for developers trying to transform the area.

The second hearing for a group of businessmen hoping to transform the city’s former cool stores into a bustling new precinct began on Wednesday.

Evidence is being presented to independent commissioners Stephen Daysh and David McMahon over two days at New Plymouth District Council's Civic Centre.

Nearly two years ago, Seaport Land Company (SLC), made up of Russell Nagel, Ben Hawke, and David Hawke, tried to get resource consent to turn the site into cafes, housing, and hotels, but was denied due to concerns over noise from Port Taranaki activities and the proximity to hazardous facilities.

This time they are fighting to change the zoning of the industrial area in the Proposed District Plan and alter the Port Inner Noise Control Boundary.

This would allow what they claim could be one of the biggest construction projects in Taranaki history.

“It seems like a no brainier, and it is a planner's job to have vision," the group's lawyer Derek Nolan told the commissioners.

Nolan said waterfront developments, usually making use of former and surplus port-related land, had been taking place worldwide since the 1980s, with examples in San Francisco and Sydney.

The same noise and hazardous substance risks from the resource consent hearing were discussed, but Nolan said the commissioners should put the outcome of that application to one side in considering the current SLC submission to change the Proposed District Plan.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Ben Hawke from Seaport Land Company said the company's vision is to open up and breathe life into a neglected part of New Plymouth.

SLC co-director Hawke, explained the company's vision for the site.

“You will hear gulls calling, children laughing, and the vibrant sounds of a waterfront location. You will be able to smell the salt air while sampling freshly caught seafood at one of the enticing bars, cafés or restaurants.

“Like the Coastal Walkway before it, our vision for development of the site would open up and breathe life into a neglected part of our city – complementing rather than competing with the CBD and living in harmony with its neighbours, be they existing enterprises, including the Port, Moturoa residents or mana whenua.”

Hawke said SLC had no intention to reintroduce port activities to the site, which Port Taranaki had suggested may happen.

The group told commissioners they met New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom and the head city planner at the timethey were buying the site and had made their plans clear.

They had also sought legal and planning advice.

New Plymouth District Council had three expert submitters: city planner Hamish Wesney, acoustic advisor Nigel Lloyd, and hazardous substances' advisor Sarah Shepherd.

They said the matters which remained in contention were port noise, SLC’s impact on the port’s operations and development, and the Taranaki Petroleum 5 (TPC-5) well, which sits under one of the cool store buildings.

Lloyd said the noise levels across the Seaport site, which were 55 to 58 decibels, were not unusual in residential developments because of activities such as road noise.

However, he also noted that implementing covenants for no noise complaints, which SLC had suggested for residents, were not successful and did not stop people complaining.

Shepherd said the hazardous substances risk was minimal; however, the appropriate abandonment and plugging of the TPC-5 well would have to be addressed.

The submitters also acknowledged the opportunities the development presented including increased housing supply, visitor accommodation, and hospitality.

Port Taranaki, Seaport’s main opposer, will present its evidence on Thursday.

If all evidence is not heard by the end of Thursday, the hearing will extend to a later date.