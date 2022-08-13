All aboard: Mayoral candidate Murray Chong releases plan to save ratepayers $30m, invest $10m in rail network

New Plymouth mayoral candidate Murray Chong is proposing a light rail network for the district.

New Plymouth mayoral candidate Murray Chong has released a plan he believes could save ratepayers $30 million while reinvigorating travel throughout the district.

The plan involves putting a hold on the proposed $28 million Coastal Walkway extension from Bell Block to Waitara, which he believes was facing massive cost increases, and investing $10 million in developing a transport rail network between New Plymouth, Waitara and Inglewood.

His plan includes purchasing and modernising four former New Zealand Rail carriages and constructing platforms at key points along the route.

“When you look into it, it ticks all the boxes,” he said.

READ MORE:

* New Plymouth rate increase to be held at 7%

* Rates set to stay on forecast in New Plymouth district

* Deputy mayor says consultation on next decade 'not meaningful'



That included being able to cater for proposed new housing zones near Bell Block and Smart Rd, reducing carbon emissions from construction of the Coastal Walkway extension, reducing traffic and creating tourism stops throughout the district.

His proposal includes a specific tourism carriage, an open air carriage for summer and a carriage to hold bikes and mobility scooters.

Chong wanted to make it clear he was not wanting the Coastal Walkway extension canned, he just wanted it re-designed to from a concreted path to a “pole road” suitable for cyclists.

The three-term councillor is one of seven potential candidates for the mayoralty, including incumbent Neil Holdom, fellow sitting councillors Dinnie Moeahu and Sam Bennett, businessman Peter Hardgrave, former candidate Greg MacKay, and Murray “Muzz” McDowell.

He was motivated to stand for mayor because he said there needed to be a change of thinking around the elected members’ table.

He cited prudence and transparency as his two cornerstones to stand on.

supplied/Stuff New Plymouth mayoral candidate Murray Chong's proposed rail route through north Taranaki.

He was the only councillor who voted against this year’s long-term plan which sets out more than $3 billion of work over the next 10 years.

While he supported the $248 million needed to upgrade water infrastructure, he gave a serious warning about other major projects he said were on track for massive cost over-runs.

“It’s my prediction and my prediction has been confirmed in several places that the three main projects (Tūparikino Active Community Hub, Coastal Walkway extension and Yarrow Stadium) that this Taranaki community is facing, when you firm them together, have added up to a blowout of $100 million,” he said.

He believed budget blowouts right across the New Plymouth District Council had become “the new normal” and he was not happy with it.

Chong also predicted ratepayers would have to come up with another $20 million above the $40 million the council had already pledged if the Tūparikino Active Community Hub was to get the required external funding it needed to progress.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Murray Chong was predicting major budget blowouts for big ticket items in Taranaki.

He believed the money saved by changing the Coastal Walkway extension and introducing a light rail link could be used to offset extra costs of the hub.

However, to start controlling rising costs, Chong was advocating making it compulsory for any council funded project to come back to elected members anytime there was a projected budget increase of $1 million.

Chong believed his involvement in the Parliament protests would not be a turn-off for voters, and he did not endorse the storming of the Stuff offices in New Plymouth by protesters, despite being in the vicinity of the building at the time.

Meanwhile, he does not have a clear deputy mayor in mind if he was elected and believed the fact there were seven potential candidates was a reflection the “ship” was not running right.