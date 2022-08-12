Man charged after two New Plymouth jewellery stores targeted

An arrest has been made after two New Plymouth jewellery stores were hit in the last two weeks. (File Photo)

A man has been arrested after two New Plymouth stores were allegedly burgled of expensive jewellery items within a two-week period.

On Friday, a 24-year-old was arrested and taken into custody about 2.30am, after being found at the scene of a store burglary on Devon St East.

Court documents allege the burglary took place at Showcase Jewellers.

It follows another alleged burglary of a Devon St West shop on July 29, which caused significant damage to the premises, police said in a statement.

The court document related to this charge said the store allegedly burgled was Dalgleish Diamond Jewellers.

“High value” items were taken during the alleged offending, the statement said.

The accused, who is facing three burglary charges, will next appear in the New Plymouth District Court on August 18 for a bail hearing.

Police thanked the members of the public who called in reports of suspicious behaviour, which led to Friday’s arrest.