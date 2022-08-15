Port Taranaki says its future is bright after economist's gloomy forecast

Port Taranaki said: “The future is bright, with a range of trade, shipping, and potential new energy developments on the horizon.”

Port Taranaki insists its future is bright, despite an economist giving a gloomy appraisal of its fortunes.

The port issued a statement following a hearing looking into a proposal by Seaport Land Company (SLC) to turn New Plymouth’s cool stores, in Moturoa, into cafes, housing, and hotels.

An economist speaking for SLC gave a “dismal projection’’ for Port Taranaki at last week's two-day hearing.

Dylan James said activity at the port, which neighbours the cool stores site, was not expected to increase and “based on forecasts we present it’s expected to decline’’.

The port, which is owned by the Taranaki Regional Council, opposes the cool stores proposal, but will not give evidence until the hearing is reconvened later this month.

Port Taranaki said its own forecasts were very positive.

‘’There has been recent investment and activity in the oil and gas industry that will improve supply and longevity; a new coastal shipping service has been announced that will link Taranaki with other regional ports; and a transTasman shipping service has been announced that will link Taranaki directly with Australia.’’

There is also a lot of interest in renewable energy projects.

“As New Zealand’s premier energy port, Port Taranaki believes it has a key supporting role to play as the world transitions to a net-zero carbon future.

“Port Taranaki has been in discussions with offshore wind developers about how the port can support the construction and ongoing maintenance of these developments, and the potential for the associated production of other energy products, such as hydrogen.”

Earlier this month, New Plymouth-based transport group Move Logistics announced it had bought a small cargo ship for a service linking New Plymouth with regional New Zealand ports, Tasmania and the east coast of Australia.

The company plans to launch the service before Christmas.