Olympic champion rower Emma Twigg gives training session to up and coming Taranaki rowers in Waitara

Up-and-coming young rowers Sophia Hodson, 17, and Joel Heyen 21, get a close up look at Emma Twigg’s Olympic gold medal at Clifton Rowing Club on Sunday.

Olympic gold medallist Emma Twigg was inspiring the next generation of young rowers at the Clifton Rowing Club, in Waitara, on Sunday.

About 20 people, club members, parents and young rowers, were at the club in the morning to hear Twigg, who won the single scull title at the Tokyo Olympics last year, tell stories of her rowing career, ask her questions, and get a close-up look at her Olympic medal.

They then got out on the water for a training session.

As a young rower, Twigg said she was inspired by the Evers-Swindell twins, Caroline and Georgina, who won Olympic gold at Athens and Beijing.

READ MORE:

* Olympic champion to hold coaching session at Waitara

* Why Olympic rower Emma Twigg definitely wasn't going to do the painting



And now she is the one young rowers look up to, which is ‘’daunting.’’

‘’But, I love it. That’s part of the motivation to try so hard and be successful. I feel like it’s a big responsibility, but one I love.’’

And seeing New Zealanders win internationally is inspiring a new generation of young Kiwis to take up the sport.

LISA BURD/Stuff Olympic champion Emma Twigg was at the Clifton Rowing Club, in Waitara, on Sunday.

‘’There was a real resurgence around the twins and Rod Waddell era and hopefully there will be again with the Tokyo successes.’’

The training session with Twigg came about after the club won a nationwide contest. It will also get a fresh paint job as the Dulux-sponsored competition came with $3000 worth of paint.

Clifton Rowing Club coach, and former New Zealand rower, Jason Williams said they had 26 rowers in the club last season, mostly school kids, and would love more.

LISA BURD/Stuff Young rowers hung on Twigg’s every word.

‘’But it’s a hard sport, you have to train every day.’’

The club is having an open day on September 10, when everyone is welcome to come out have a look and have a go, he said.

‘’They can see if the sport is for them.’’