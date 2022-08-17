Protesters occupying Mt Messenger in 'last fight' to stop $280m bypass project

Work has stopped at a key construction site of the $280 million Te Ara o Te Ata bypass of Mt Messenger.

Construction of Taranaki’s biggest roading project - the $280 million Te Ara o Te Ata bypass of Mt Messenger - has been beset by protesters.

A group of about 20 people have set up an occupation camp at the top of Mt Messenger, at the site of a planned 1.1km cableway, which will allow project personnel and machinery to be transported into the valley below.

The group, who have travelled from across the North Island to be there, set up on Sunday and want the project stopped and the existing route along State Highway 3 over Mt Messenger upgraded instead.

They say the new road will destroy native forrest and wetlands and the budget will blow out even more than it already has.

On Tuesday protester Robyn Kemp-Martin said she would remain there “as long as we need too”.

“This is our last fight, and it feels like it’s the only thing left to do.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Haumoana White is leading a group of about 20 protestors have set up tents at the top of Mt Messenger in North Taranaki to stop the construction of the bypass.

The protestors said they expected more people to join their camp in the coming days.

The occupation is the latest attempt to halt the project, which was first proposed in 2016 when then-prime minister John Key said the Government would invest up to $105m for bypasses at Mt Messenger and Awakino tunnel.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Protesters referred to White is ‘chief’ at the protest site. He has previously described himself as a member of Poutama, a collective that has been fighting against the bypass for years.

From there, several routes were canvassed but the proposed road through the Mangapēpeke Valley was announced in 2017 along with a budget jump to $200m.

A hearing was held into the project in 2018 and approved later that year. However, appeals were launched by farmers Tony and Debbie Pascoe and the Poutama Kaitiaki Charitable Trust.

The Pascoes farm land needed for the bypass while Poutama have to date unsuccessfully claimed to be mana whenua – a status held by North Taranaki iwi Ngāti Tama, which also owns land being used for the bypass.

Ngāti Tama negotiated its own package of conditions in consenting to the project, including a $7.7m payment, training and employment opportunities and a land swap, which took place last week.

supplied/Stuff Waka Kotahi is set to build a cableway across the slopes of Mt Messenger to speed up the construction of the bypass.

As well as costing two Taranaki councils and Waka Kotahi more than $900,000 so far, the legal battles have delayed construction by more than two years.

It was only earlier this year that the High Court ruled the consents be issued. This followed an announcement in May last year that the budget was now $280m.

Since then preparation work has begun. Construction of the cableway is a major element in getting the project under way.

However, the arrival of the protesters has put a stop to the cableway work as they have set up inside the construction site.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Protestors Kellee Bartlett and Tuffy Churton are expecting more people to arrive.

On Tuesday a group including representatives from Waka Kotahi, police and Ngāti Tama visited the occupation and invited the group to meet with them on Wednesday at a “neutral location”, project manager Chris Nally said.

“We are hopeful we can resolve this quickly, as we know the people of Taranaki are looking forward to seeing this project progress.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Taranaki Regional Council candidate Chris Wilkes, who grew up in North Taranaki, is part of the protest.

However, the offer was not taken up. Waka Kotahi said it was working on “next steps” to get work under way again.

The transport agency said upgrading the existing route had been assessed in significant detail but would not have achieved the project’s resilience and safety objectives.

“Specifically, it would not have adequately stabilised a large landslide feature on the northern side of Mt Messenger, which significantly compromises the resilience of the current route.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Representatives from police, Waka Kotahi and and mana whenua Ngāti Tama arrived at the site on Tuesday to speak with protesters.

Waka Kotahi also said 32 hectares of vegetation, including native forrest, would be cleared or disturbed during the project but that 32ha of forest, wetland and riparian planting would be undertaken, comprising approximately 120,000 plants, to offset this.

“The indigenous habitat in the Mangapēpeke Valley will not be destroyed by the construction of the bypass.”

Waka Kotahi NZTA/Stuff A small digger was carried by helicopter into the construction site last week.

In fact, the mitigation planting and removal of farm livestock from the upper valley, as proposed in the Project ecological mitigation plan, will improve the ecological condition of the valley compared to its current state, Waka Kotahi said.

In addition, the project will deliver an enduring pest management programme over 3650ha, or 36.5 square kilometres, which will be intensively managed and is targeted to significantly improve the diversity and numbers of native plants and animals that inhabit the area, including kiwi, long-tailed bats and lizards.