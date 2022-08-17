Candidates named for New Plymouth District Council elections

The majority of the sitting New Plymouth District Council want to return.

Two-thirds of the sitting New Plymouth District Council want to be back around the table after October’s local body elections.

The council released the full list of candidates on Wednesday, five days after nominations closed.

Despite a number of councillors signalling they would be moving on or were undecided about sitting for another three-year term, the majority have put their names forward.

That included former mayor Harry Duynhoven, Gordon Brown and Amanda Clinton-Gohdes.

Marie Pearce has stood and been elected unopposed in the Kōhanga Moa ward after initially deciding not to, along with fellow councillor and deputy mayor Richard Jordan.

READ MORE:

* Chong and Bennett in the race for New Plymouth mayoralty

* Four days of council hearings - coffee and lollies to the rescue

* New Plymouth District Councillors' 71 areas of interest



Pearce said she gave it to the 11th hour and when it became clear no-one else was going to stand she decided to go for another term.

“There are still a lot of things and a lot of projects that I would like to see through in Inglewood and right around the district,” she said.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Marie Pearce has been elected unopposed in the Kohanga Moa ward.

“I’ve still got the energy for it, and I’m still passionate about what we can achieve here.”

The number of councillors seeking re-election have largely been split between the two city wards, while Murray Chong, Sam Bennett and Dinnie Moeahu have predictably stood for the mayoralty and council.

Former radio host and journalist Bryan Vickery has stood in the Kaitake Ngāmotu ward, while former mayoral candidate Max Brough will contest the district wide ward.

There is a two-horse race in the north ward between incumbent Tony Bedford and another former mayoral candidate, Bill Simpson.

The Te Purutanga Mauri Pūmanawa ward has attracted two candidates – Maia Hoengararangi Bailey and Te Waka McLeod.

Voting papers will be delivered to households from September 16 with voting closing on October 8.

New Plymouth District Council

Mayor: Sam Bennett, Murray Chong, Shaun Clare, Peter Hardgrave, Neil Holdom, Greg MacKay, Murray McDowell, Dinne Moeahu.

Kaitake Ngāmotu ward (6): Chris Avery, David Bublitz, Gordon Brown, Anneka Carlson, Graham Chard, Murray Chong, Bali Haque, Kevyn Harris, Monica Hylton, Dave Kurth, Chris Lee, Craig Nielsen, Michael O’Sullivan, David Payne, Ivan Pihama, Sewak Singh, Bryan Vickery.

District wide (5): Rod Ardern, Sam Bennett, Max Brough, Jena Brown, Shaun Clare, Amanda Clinton-Gohdes, Harry Duynhoven, Dayna Jury, Joanne Kuvarji, Greg Mackay, Jonathan Marshall, Caro McKee, Dinnie Moeahu, Murray Seamark, Hepa Te Moana, Dan Thurston-Crow, Udo Vink, Tane Webster, Tayla Willets.

Kōhanga Moa ward (1): Marie Pearce.

North Ward (1): Tony Bedford, Bill Simpson.

Te Purutanga Mauri Pūmanawa ward (1): Maia Hoengararangi Bailey, Te Waka McLeod.