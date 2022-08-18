Jacket sightings sought as New Plymouth homicide inquiry continues

New Plymouth police are seeking sightings of this bright orange jacket in the area of Mt Bryan Domain or Pig Out Point, and along the Coastal Walkway, to the East End playground and Te Henui stream on the evening of August 3, as part of its investigation into the death of Rei Marshall.

Police are seeking sightings of a distinctive bright orange jacket as part of an ongoing homicide inquiry following the death of a young father in New Plymouth earlier this month.

Father-of-two Rei Marshall, 23, died on the evening of August 3, after being taken to Taranaki Base Hospital with serious injuries.

On Thursday, Detective Inspector Brent Matuku said police were still in the process of gathering information regarding what might have happened in the hours after Marshall’s death.

He said several lines of inquiry were being followed, but information from the public was sought regarding any suspicious behaviour, or sightings of discarded clothing, near Mt Bryan Domain, or Pig Out Point, and along the Coastal Walkway to the East End playground near the Te Henui stream, about 7pm on August 3.

NZ Police/Stuff Police want to hear from anyone who saw this 2005 silver Mazda Axela hatchback on Wednesday, August 3, about 7pm near the Pig Out Point or East End area in New Plymouth.

This also included the nearby bowling and croquet clubs.

Along with any suspicious behaviour, police also wanted to hear from anyone who saw a silver Mazda Axela vehicle, with the plate number MBK216, in the same area and timeframe.

Matuku said members of the police dive squad had already found some “items of interest” in the Te Henui stream.

Three men have been accused of Marshall’s murder and are due to appear in the High Court at New Plymouth on August 26.

The trio, who are aged 26, 25 and 16, have interim name suppression.

Anyone with information can call police on 0800 287 453.

