Heavy overnight rain expected to put pressure on surging Taranaki rivers

The Stony River level has been rising rapidly on Thursday and is now threatening houses near it.

After a slow start Taranaki rivers rose rapidly on Thursday afternoon with emergency services bracing themselves for continued heavy rain overnight.

Some of the heaviest rain was forecast to fall from midnight Friday to 9am and then again from 3pm to 10pm with a heavy rain warning in place for Taranaki Maunga until that time.

On Thursday night the Metservice heavy rain warning for North Taranaki was due to expire at 10am on Friday with peak rainfall rates of up to 20mm per hour forecast.

Taranaki Civil Defence boss Todd Velvin said they were closely monitoring rivers as they rose around the region.

READ MORE:

* Live: Evacuations, flooding and road closures as heavy rain continues



"People should avoid flood waters, if they're worried about a nearby river they should go stay with friends or family or have a grab bag ready to go."

Velvin said they were expecting more rain overnight - but expected it to ease off later in the day.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Kieran McAnulty has announced $200,000 to go to the mayoral fund for Nelson Tasman for immediate assistance.

The heavy rain has been making its way up the country from the South Island, with the West Coast and Nelson bearin the brunt of it on Thursday with widespread flooding, evacuations and infrastructure damage. Northland has also been hit hard.

While the severity of the rain should decrease on Friday, the wet weather is forecast to stay around for much of the next week.

In Taranaki up to four homes were evacuated on Thursday near Okato due to the risk of the Hangatahua (Stony) River bursting its banks.

The river was just one of the 20 monitored rivers in the region that rose rapidly and were continuing to rise at 6pm Thursday.

The evacuated homes, off Mangatete Rd, inland from Okato, were believed to have been evacuated about 2pm.

A police officer at the scene said the river was flooding into an old river bed and there was a concern that some cedar trees could fall in.

If this happened, they could end up making a dam against the bridge over the river and flood the surrounding area, he said.

Andy Macdonald/Stuff The Stony River has risen almost two metres since Wednesday morning.

The officer said the evacuation was “a precaution” and residents would like be allowed back later on Thursday night.

The Taranaki Regional Council (TRC) website showed that since 5am on Wednesday the river had risen from 1.45 metres to 3.68m at 5pm Thursday.

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff A huge tree is stuck under the Bristol Rd bridge, which crosses the Manganui River inland from New Plymouth. Ten of the 16 rivers monitored by the regional council are rising.

A historic bridge on Bristol Rd was under threat on Thursday afternoon after a large tree became stuck underneath it as the Manganui River rose.

The one-lane bridge was creaking as the log bounced up and down with the torrent rapids of the river.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The heavy rain is causing surface flooding in some areas, including this path at Back Beach.

A passing motorist said the tree had fallen some time ago and was sucked into the river as it rose with the heavy rain.

Meanwhile, one lane of State Highway 3 south of New Plymouth was blocked shortly before 4pm as a slip came down near Burgess Park.

Police were at the scene as contractors were called to clear the affected area.

Surface flooding was also an issue on the roads as heavy rain continued into Thursday night.

As well as the rain, a severe wind watch was in place for the region from 10pm Wednesday until 5am Friday.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The worst of the rain is expected overnight on Thursday and into the early hours of Friday morning.

The wild weather saw power cut to hundreds of homes throughout Thursday, with outages in Okaiawa, Opunake and Pungarehu. Most homes had power restored by the afternoon.

Along with the wind and the rain, the wild weather also whipped up the swell coming out of the north, which meant there was ridable surf at the usually flat Ngāmotu Beach inside Port Taranaki on Thursday.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff A surfer rides a wave at the usually-flat Ngāmotu Beach inside Port Taranaki.

A couple of surfers took the opportunity to catch a wave at the beach usually more comparable to a lake.

The big wet follows what was a very wet July when there were only four rain free days in New Plymouth and only 11 days without rain in Pātea, which was the sunniest spot last month.