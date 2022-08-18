Heavy rain and wind to batter Taranaki

Much is the country is set to be hammered by wet, windy weather.

Batten down the hatches it’s going to be wet, wet, wet and windy in Taranaki, with several weather warnings or watches already in place.

MetSevice has issued a heavy rain warning for the region north of the mountain.

The warning is in place from 1am Thursday until 10am Friday, with 120 to 180 millimetres of rain expected during that time and peak intensities of 10 to 15mm an hour.

Another warning is in place on the mountain from 8pm Wednesday to 6pm Friday. Between 400mm and 500mm of rain is expected in those 46 hours, with peak intensities of 15 to 25 mm and hour.

ALDEN WILLIAMS The swollen Maitai River near Bridge St in Nelson on Thursday morning. Nelson is areas most impacted by the heavy rain on Thursday.

MetService has warned the rain could cause rivers and streams to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are possible and driving conditions may become hazardous, it said.

As well as the rain, a severe wind watch is in place for the region from 10pm Wednesday until 5am Friday.

As a result, north to northeast winds may approach severe gale strength in areas south of the mountain.

Meanwhile, 388 properties are without power in coastal taranaki – 12 in Okaiawa, 355 in Opunake and 21 in Pungarehu. Power is expected to be restored between 12pm and 2pm, depending on the location.

The warnings come as heavy rain moves up the country. Already parts of the West Coast and Nelson region have been evacuated due to flooding. Areas of Northland are also experiencing significant flooding.

And it does not look like letting up anytime soon in Taranaki – rain or showers are expected every day until Saturday, August 27, when the sun is finally set to shine once again.

It also follows what was a very wet July when there were only four rain free days in New Plymouth and only 11 days without rain in Pātea, which was the sunniest spot last month.