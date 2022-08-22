Operations head of anti-vax group Voices For Freedom standing for New Plymouth District Council

The head of operations for anti-vaccination and anti-mandate group Voices For Freedom is seeking a seat on the New Plymouth District Council.

Tane Webster was among the list of candidates released by the council on Wednesday.

supplied Voices For Freedom head of national operations Tane Webster is standing as a candidate for the New Plymouth District Council.

Voices For Freedom (VFF) has campaigned to get supporters into decision-making positions but has told candidates to hide their affiliations – prompting a warning to voters to thoroughly research candidates before voting.

VFF is among individuals and groups linked to false information and violent rhetoric, the subject of the Stuff Circuit documentary Fire and Fury. VFF had a leading role in the Parliament grounds occupation that ended in a riot on March 2.

The organisation is led by Libby Johnson, Alia Bland and Taranaki-born Claire Deeks, a former lawyer who stood unsuccessfully for Parliament in 2020.

“We can really sway the results, throw our weight around,” Webster told supporters in a webinar on running for local bodies.

Claire Deeks grew up in Taranaki in the town of Oakura.

Webster did not return questions sent to him via email, his only contact details made public on a list of NPDC candidates.

He has made several deputations to council previously, including one when he was asked to stop by New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom because of the accusations he made.

Other New Plymouth District Council candidates who were involved in the Parliament protest have distanced themselves from any involvement with VFF.

Mayoral and council candidate Murray Chong said he “would not have a bar of them” and went to protest in Wellington over the Government’s mandates.

“I have attended some rallies where they have been, but it has not been for the same reasons,” he said.

Sitting councillor Anneka Carlson, who is seeking a second term, and was also involved in protests with VFF members along with Chong, said she had no affiliation to them.

However, she supported the group’s stance on vaccine mandates but kept herself independent of any like organisations.

CHARLOTTE CURD/ /Fairfax NZ/Stuff Council candidate Caro McKee has accused the NPDC of being corrupt.

First-time candidate Monica Hylton was also at the Parliament protest but made it clear that was only to “listen to people” and it was not to “promote or encourage any organisation or form of anti-social and extremist views and behaviour” while she had no association with VFF.

“I am not anti anything, I am pro-choice and understand the importance of maintaining an honest, diverse democracy,” she said.

Another candidate not to provide any contact details on the candidate list is Caro McKee who has used social media to accuse NPDC of being corrupt.

“Wake up New Plymouth, you are being ripped off, lied to and raped with your rates,” she said in one post.

McKee was also part of the protest in Wellington and has been a staunch critic of vaccination mandates.