Alleged New Plymouth jewel thief makes court appearance

The man alleged to have burgled two New Plymouth jewellery stores appeared in the New Plymouth District Court on Thursday.

The man alleged to have ripped off two jewellery stores in New Plymouth, is also accused of committing four other burglaries in Auckland.

On Thursday, Kara Pompey appeared in the New Plymouth District Court, where he faces a total of six burglaries.

Last week, the 25-year-old was arrested in New Plymouth and charged with two burglaries of jewellery stores in the city, from which police allege expensive items were stolen.

On August 12, it is alleged Pompey broke into Showcase Jewellers on Devon St East. An earlier allegation, dated July 29, involves a burglary of Dalgleish Diamond Jewellers, also on New Plymouth’s main street.

Pompey, who is from Auckland, faces four other charges of burglary, which are alleged to have taken place in his home city.

He appeared in court via audio-visual link from Whanganui prison, and several members of his whānau were present for the hearing, including some who travelled from Auckland.

He consented to a remand in custody without plea to reappear in court on September 8.