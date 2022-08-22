New Taranaki cricket coach searching for improved results

Taranaki cricket coach Chris Coombe wants to introduce a number of things to improve the game in the region.

For three weeks in July, new Taranaki cricket coach Chris Coombe did not see a cloud – he was back in his homeland of Namibia visiting family and friends.

However, the former international representative has returned to gloomy skies, heavy rain and the prospect of a damp start to the new season ahead.

“I don’t mind the cold at all, but you can’t do much when there’s this much rain,” he said.

Adamant he was not tempted to stay in Namibia, Coombe was looking positively to the season ahead, his first in charge of the men’s representative side after taking over from former long-serving coach Debu Banik.

He’s already put in a lot of preparation work, set season goals and made some shifts in the work the squad needs to do to arrest several seasons of what can only be described as under performance.

That includes introducing video analysis of opposition players, a key tool which has been missing in Taranaki’s arsenal, especially when they face better resourced teams like Hawke’s Bay and Manawatu.

It’s been more than three years since Coombe arrived as Stratford’s overseas professional with a plan to stay in the province for six months before moving on.

The arrival of Covid-19 in New Zealand scuttled plans to find a next port of call and the 29-year-old all-rounder now plans to call Taranaki home for the foreseeable future.

As well as Taranaki coach, he’s also moved into a new role as director of cricket.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Taranaki cricket coach Chris Coombe has returned to the province after not seeing a cloud for three weeks.

He describes the job as looking after “four pillars” of the sport here – providing a clear pathway for junior players, overseeing high performance programmes for the men’s and women’s game, developing a higher standard of club cricket as well as coach development.

“And I obviously want to play a bit for Stratford,” he said.

“They’re obviously the reason I’m here, so I want to help them as much as I can.”

There are also some key things in his mind that need to happen to improve the standard of the game at representative level, including the return of match programme for emerging players.

However, his biggest priority is the development of purpose built covered grass training wickets.

“It’s top of the list, definitely,” he said.

“We might have the sunniest place in New Zealand at the moment, but we still get heaps of rain. It’s not just our men’s and women’s rep teams who need them, from a younger age, players need to get used to training on grass wickets and that’s the most important thing for the development of our clicket here.”