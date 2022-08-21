The Wiggles ready to play Taranaki in skivvies with guitars in hand

The Wiggles are gearing up to play two shows in New Plymouth on Monday.

The Wiggles’ New Plymouth show is so big that ‘Wiggly Office’ had to use airfreight to get all the team’s costumes and props over from Australia.

“It does take a lot,” Purple Wiggle, Lachlan ‘Lachy’ Gillespie, said over the phone ahead of Monday’s first date of the children’s entertainers’ New Zealand tour.

“But as long as we’ve got our skivvies and guitars, we can put on a show.”

The Wiggles, made up of Gillespie, Anthony Field, Simon Pryce and Tsehay Hawkins, who took over the yellow skivvy from Emma Watkins last year, will play two shows at New Plymouth’s TSB Showplace, at 10am and 12.30pm.

This year is their biggest New Zealand tour yet, with Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus, Shirley Shawn the Unicorn and other friends all joining them.

They will also play Hamilton, Auckland, Palmerston North, Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Invercargill.

“It’s Tsehay’s first New Zealand tour wearing yellow, so she is so excited, and I can’t wait for our first show to see what she thinks of the difference between New Zealand and Australian audiences,” Gillespie said.

“Audiences are so musical in New Zealand, not necessarily the loudest, but they take it all in.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Purple Wiggle, Lachlan Gillespie said it’s great to be back touring in New Zealand.

Gillespie said it was always their classic songs such as Fruit Salad and Hot Potato that got the biggest reaction from crowds, but the song they wrote with Robert Rakete Have a Good Day (Kia Pai to Rā) was a favourite, too.

“It’s great to be back out on tour, the studio is fun, but it’s great to all come together.”

Tickets for New Plymouth’s Monday show are available via Ticketek.