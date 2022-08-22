Taranaki surfers to represent New Zealand on world stage

Natasha Gouldsbury is one of two Taranaki surfers named in the New Zealand open surf team and will be travelling to California next month to compete at the world championships.

Natasha Gouldsbury was on her way to the beach for a surf when she got a text from her mum saying: “Call me when you can. It’s urgent.”

The Taranaki surfer had no clue that she had been selected for the New Zealand open surf team.

“The open team is hard to get into.

“I didn't think I was even near making it.”

Chosen as one of six surfers from around the country, the 17-year-old said she was stoked to have a chance on the world stage in Huntington Beach, California, next month.

Her selection in the team follows on from her achievement in May when she was named in the nation's junior team and competed in the ISA World Junior Surfing Championships in Surf City El Salvador.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Gouldsbury says she’s super nervous to go up against the big names in the surfing world but hopes to put her best foot forward.

But despite competing internationally before, Gouldsbury said this time she was up against the “best of the best”.

“I’m excited but super nervous, you’ve got to surf your best in front of all the big names especially because I'm a junior still, so I’ll just put my best foot forward.

“Obviously the end goal is to win but because it’s my first time competing against pretty much the best people in the world, I just want to see where I’m at against the others.”

Gouldsbury isn’t the only surfer from Taranaki to be packing their bags, national open champion Daniel Farr had also been named in the team.

“I was at work and Dad told me I’d been chosen for the team and I think I just said ‘oh that’s bloody awesome’,” Farr said.

Farr won his first open national title at the beginning of the year and placed highly in the following competitions, securing his spot in the New Zealand team.

Surfing NZ/Stuff Daniel Farr was also named in the team and is spending as much time in the water as he can before heading overseas.

“A lot of surfers chase that national title around the competition scene, but I was lucky enough to win it and get to the top of the rankings quite early.

“This is my year to get my name up there.”

Farr works full-time at a surf shop in New Plymouth but said he’s in the water as often as he can.

And now with the world champs just around the corner, his coach is helping him prepare.

“This is the Olympics of surfing, all the countries get together and compete against each other.

“It’s easy to get to a contest like this and get quite overwhelmed by it, so my coach is helping me with the mental side of preparing for it properly and knowing what to expect.”

The pair will fly to California alongside the rest of the national team on September 14 and arrive back in New Zealand September 27. Farr and Gouldsbury are both trying to raise funds for their trip via Givealittle.