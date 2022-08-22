Truck's trailer rolls, blocks SH3 near Stratford

Traffic backed up after a truck went off the road when its trailer rolled on SH3 Mountain Rd near Stratford.

A truck went off the road when its trailer rolled on SH3 near Stratford, Central Taranaki on Monday.

There are diversions in place and police are advising motorists to expect delays.

The truck went off the road at about 12.30pmand both police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand attended.

A tow truck has been called, a police spokesperson said.

A St John spokesperson said one rapid response vehicle attended and treated one patient in a minor condition at the scene.