New Plymouth protest group candidate says he is independent

A New Plymouth District Council candidate who is the head of operations for anti-vaccination and anti-mandate group Voices of Freedom says he is standing in the local body elections as an independent.

Tane Webster replied to Stuff questions about his affiliation to the group via email.

“I am standing as an independent in this year’s local body elections,” he said.

“I am a member of VFF and proud to be so.”

Voices For Freedom (VFF) has campaigned to get its supporters into decision-making positions, but has told candidates to hide their affiliations – prompting a warning to voters to thoroughly research candidates before voting.

VFF is among individuals and groups linked to false information and violent rhetoric, and had a leading role in the Parliament grounds occupation that ended in a riot on March 2.

Webster said media had stated incorrectly that VFF made a directive to hide any candidate’s association with the group.

“This is untrue and relates to a communication sent by VFF confirming that the VFF name should not be put on the nomination form because there is no VFF ticket,” he said.

“Their communication was taken out of context and misreported. Just as there is no National Party ticket, there is no VFF ticket.”