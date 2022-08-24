Taranaki philanthropic trust's makes record $22.3m in grant payments

Thanks mainly to 66% stake in the country's second largest KiwiSaver provider, a Taranaki philanthropic trust is making an increasing stack of cash to pumping a record amount back into the community.

The Toi Foundation’s 2022 annual report reveals it gave away $22.3 million in grants in the past financial year across 915 recipients.

This was made possible by the almost $70m it received from its two assets – a 66% stake in Fisher Funds and its 100% ownership of TSB – and other income.

The record-breaking news also comes hot on heels of last week’s announcement Fisher Funds had completed a $310m deal to buy Kiwi Wealth, making it the second largest Kiwisaver provider in New Zealand.

Though subject to Overseas Investment Officer approval, it’s a move Toi Foundation chairman Chris Ussher believed would “significantly increase returns to shareholders” boosting the trust’s funding capacity going forward.

Harvey Dunlop is the chairperson of Toi Foundation Holdings Limited, the investment arm of the trust.

The 2022 annual report is the first time the trust has included information related to the performance of its investment arm, known as Toi Foundation Holdings Ltd.

It detailed how Fisher Funds was the higher paying by a massive margin, overshadowing TSB bank’s contribution.

Fisher Funds contributed $56.1m, while $12.5m came from the bank’s dividend last year and $1.1m from other income – a total of $69.7m.

From this, $1.2m was spent on operating costs, $2.9m on financial costs, $31.7m on paying down debt, and $29.9m was paid to the foundation, from which $22.3m went to grants.

By comparison, TSB paid nothing to the foundation in 2021, due to a Reserve Bank prohibition on banks paying shareholder dividends during the Covid-19 pandemic, while $33.9m came via Fisher Funds.

And in 2020 $27.2m came from Fisher Funds, while TSB Bank’s contribution was $2.5m.

Toi Foundation chief executive Maria Ramsay outlined in the annual report how a large amount of debt was taken on to buy stake in Fisher Funds. However, the organisation's annual report reveals it was a sound move.

In the report, Toi Foundation chief executive Maria Ramsay said there had been “strong governance with an eye to the future”.

This included a constant focus on what Toi Holdings could do to increase income in order to boost community funding.

Ramsay also commented on the “considerable debt” needed to be taken on in order to buy Fisher Funds.

The annual report said $186m was borrowed in 2017 to take a controlling interest in Fisher Funds, and since then debt had been reduced to $25m – with the $31.7m worth of debt being paid off in the past financial year.

The $22.3m round of grants were made across four categories; strengthening communities, strategic, innovation and investing for impact.

About $12m was given to 34 grants connected to the strategic fund, while $8m was used to aid 870 bids under the strengthening communities' category, which is often applied for by schools, clubs and sports groups.

The biggest sums have been spent on the strategic projects, including events and capital spending.

Along with its home insulation work, WISE Charitable Trust goes other good deeds in the community, including an annual pyjama drive.

Waitara Initiatives Support Employment, also known as WISE Charitable Trust, received $1m, as did Te Aranga o Taranaki.

WISE used the money to widen the reach of its programme in the community, which focused on creating healthy, warm homes.

Meanwhile, the work of Te Aranga was currently centred on developing a Māori housing strategy for the region.

In terms of strategic capital grants, Ngāti Te Whiti Whenua Topu Trust was the big winner, with $2m awarded.