Work on New Plymouth's Tuparikino Active Hub to start with laying of new turf

New Zealand Community Trust chairman of the Taranaki regional advisory committee Selwyn Metcalfe, left, and Taranaki Synthetic Turf Trust's Hugh Russell at the New Plymouth turf, which will be replaced in November after a $400,000 grant.

The first stage of the Tūparikino Active Community Hub, New Plymouth’s proposed $90 million sports and recreation development, will start in November with the relaying of the city’s hockey turf.

A $400,000 grant from the New Zealand Community Trust to the Taranaki Synthetic Turf Trust (TSTT) will replace the surface at Hobson Street for the first time in 12 years.

The upgrade, being partially funded by Taranaki Synthetic Turf Trust cash reserves, will remove the worn and increasingly flood-prone artificial turf and shock pad and raise the high ball fence by two metres.

The hub, which has $40 million of allocated funding from the New Plymouth District Council, will feature sports and recreation at the racecourse site, while also using the artificial turf on Hobson St, the sports grounds at New Plymouth Boys' High School and Pukekura Park and the existing TSB Stadium, as well as the international standard hockey facilities at Stratford, to help attract major tournaments to the region.

READ MORE:

* Multi-sport hub plan throws up hurdles for New Plymouth Pony Club

* The $91m plan to give Taranaki a new place to play

* New Plymouth multi-sport hub plans launched



VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Taranaki Synthetic Turf Trust's Hugh Russell at the New Plymouth turf which will be replaced in November after a $400,000 grant.

The resurfacing of Hobson St turf will be followed by the development of artificial hockey and football fields, as well as a player and spectator pavilion at the racecourse site.

The complex will be managed by the Taranaki Synthetic Turf Trust along with the Hobson Street and Stratford turfs.

Additional hockey and football representatives will join the trust to maximise community use.

TSTT chairman Lloyd Morgan said the significant support provided by N Z Community Trust for the turf replacement was the first step in an overall plan that would lay a sustainable foundation for future hockey and football growth.

“An integrated facility will help increase regional participation rates and attract sporting teams to the area,” he said.

Hugh Russell, a TSTT trustee, said: “The Hobson St turf was getting to the end of its life and was prone to flooding, and the NZCT grant will bring the playing surface up to standard.”

Tūparikino Active Community Hub director Steve Bramley said the Hobson Street turf was ideally placed to be used in tandem with those at the nearby hub.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The New Plymouth turf will be replaced for the first time in 12 years.

“We’re seeking to work collaboratively with funders and user groups to achieve affordable and sustainable facilities and the best possible use of the available dollar,” he said.

Work was also being undertaken to help subsidise community use for targeted groups that may otherwise miss out, including Māori or those with disabilities, he said.

“With a collaborative funding approach, sustainable business practices, and dynamic models of community collaboration and participation, the hub will form part of an efficient regional network promoting equitable access for all of Taranaki.”

Selwyn Metcalfe, chairperson of the Taranaki regional advisory committee of the New Zealand Community Trust, said it was an “exciting time and a good start to get the Tūparikino Active Community Hub off the ground in a big way”.

“I think this is the biggest opportunity Taranaki has got to build such a complex. It is going to bring people to New Plymouth from all sorts of sporting codes and organisations.

“Rather than having to travel outside of the region, we will have facilities to draw national and international competitions to be held in Taranaki.”

New Zealand Community Trust chief executive Mike Knell said the funding recognised the need for increased turf facilities in Taranaki.

“We’re pleased that the contribution and support of our venues in Taranaki, along with the people who patronise them, will help hundreds if not thousands of people in Taranaki stay active in the years ahead,” he said.

The Hobson Street turf fit out is set to begin in November, ready for play in February.