Greymouth Petroleum carrying out work at Port Taranaki - but won't say what it is

Greymouth Petroleum is carrying out work at Port Taranaki, Ngāmotu.

Greymouth Petroleum is carrying out work near a popular beach at Port Taranaki, but will not say what the work involves.

A crane, crew, a digger and trucks have been working on the site next to Ngāmotu Beach for the past week.

Port Taranaki said the company was carrying out work on its leased land.

When contacted this week, Greymouth said it had no comment.

The Moturoa oilfield is one of the world’s oldest continuously operating oil fields.