Fire at Mōkau stops traffic on State Highway 3

Firefighters put out a blaze in Mōkau on Thursday afternoon, stopping traffic in both directions.

Three fire trucks were called to Mōkau on Wednesday afternoon to put out a fire in a barge.

Michelle Robinson was driving north when she was caught in traffic in the town.

She said vehicles were stopped in both directions and there was plenty of smoke coming from one building.

Robinson spoke to the owner, who said it had been a barge that had gone up in flames.

The owner said the blaze had started at about 1pm, but she did not know how it had started.

By about 1.50pm the blaze was out and traffic was moving in both directions.