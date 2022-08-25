New Plymouth Girls' High School awarded grant from Countdown

Athol Hockey and Rihari Brown, teachers at New Plymouth Girls' High School, have been awarded a Growing for Good grant from Countdown to allow their school marae, Tūhonohono, to move to a hybrid off-grid solar power and wind system.

The project is being led by science teacher Athol Hockey and Māori head of department Rihari Brown.

The pair started looking into alternative power generation in 2019 when a grant from Venture Taranaki allowed them to instal solar panels on the roof of the school marae, Tūhonohono.

This new grant, from Countdown's Growing for Good scheme, will enable them to reconfigure the battery to either run all the marae lights continuously or plug in a fridge

“There will be graphs and things that educators and students can use,” Hockey said.

“This grant has helped us get to where we want to be.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Brown hopes their marae can show others how to go green.

Brown’s passion for the project came from wanting to make maraes more accessible for Māori people.

“We're modernizing our maraes so much that our people can't afford to use them.

“There used to be a koha of $20 to use them but now some marae have an established fee of $350 to $600 a day because that’s the cost it takes to run.”

Brown hoped that this project could show that maraes can go green and easily be run.

His inspiration came from the Christchurch earthquakes when the maraes were used as Civil Defence hubs to house and feed people.

“If power goes down, we've got a place to feed hundreds of people and support Civil Defence.”

“Being off the grid has to be the next step.”

There were 160 applicants for grants this year.